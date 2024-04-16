Somerset blows by Casey County

Apr. 16—The Somerset Briar Jumpers were in desperate need to find their offense on Monday evening as they made the short trip to Casey County to take on the Rebels in a district showdown. After only scoring one run in their two past games, they managed to do just that as they completely shut down the Rebels and won 18-0 in just three innings of work.

Blake Abbott went off at the plate, batting in six RBI's in a 3-3 performance. Griffin Loy, Kole Grundy and Caynon Sizemore each had two RBI's in the win, with Cayden Cimala, Connor Vanderploeg, Carson Ryan and Isaiah Lewis each batting in one RBI apiece. Abbott and Sizemore both had a double during the game. Connor Roberts and Vanderploeg each stole a base in the Somerset victory. Raygan New earned the win on the mound and threw a no-hitter, with 21 of his 30 pitches thrown being strikes. New struck out four of the nine batters he faced.

Somerset improves to 12-6 and will face off against Casey County again on Tuesday, this time at home, before hosting Madison Central on Friday.

