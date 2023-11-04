When the Somerset Berkley football team needed him the most, Sam Grew delivered

SOMERSET — When the Somerset Berkley football team needed a big play, Sam Grew was there to deliver.

Clinging to just a two-point lead late in Friday's Division 4 opening Round of 16 against Westwood, the Raiders senior running back came through with the biggest play of the contest, racing for a 64-yard touchdown that gave SBR some much need breathing room.

"I got the ball right up the middle and it was wide-open hole," said Grew, who rushed for a career-high 221 yards on 26 carries following the Raiders' 29-20 victory over the Wolverines. "Nice blocking. It was an easy touchdown. It was all my linemen."

With the victory, SBR (7-2) moves on the Elite 8 and will face No. 1 Duxbury at a date and time to be determined.

Somerset's Sam Grew runs the ball during Friday night's game at Somerset Berkly Regional High School Nov. 3, 2023.

Besides the big run production, Grew scored three touchdowns and had a big 29-yard reception that set up his second touchdown of the game.

"[Sam] ran hard tonight," said Raiders head coach Nick Freitas, who won his first playoff game in nearly 10 years. "Today, we kind of leaned on him because he looked good. We just kept feeding him the ball."

Westwood's final attempt at a score was denied by SBR cornerback Brendan McDonald, who collected his fifth interception of the season — his third in two weeks to ice the game.

"Our defense bent tonight but didn't break," Freitas said. "I thought they did a great job and kept things in front of them. We made good tackles when we needed to make tackles."

Senior captain Austin Desouto said he never forgot the non-playoff loss to the Wolverines his sophomore year.

"They might have punched us in the first drive," Desouto said. "But after our defense was able to recognize and change plays on the fly, I think that is what made it great for us today."

The Wolverines (6-3) got off to a great start in the first quarter, cashing in on a 20-play drive that consumed nearly eight minutes on a 2-yard run by Dante Martucci. The Raiders answered quickly when quarterback Derek Baliko hooked up with running back Ethan Santos on a fourth-and-18 for a 39-yard touchdown. SBR's Austin Desouto recorded the 2-point conversion after a failed extra point attempt.

The Raiders stopped Westwood on fourth down and increased their lead to 14-6 on Grew's first score. On the ensuing kickoff, SBR laid down a perfect onside kick and Shane Delaney recovered the loose ball.

Somerset's Derek Baliko celebrates a touchdown during Friday night's game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School Nov. 3, 2023.

Five plays later, Grew took it in from 5 yards out and the Raiders led 22-6. Beliko hooked up with Kaven Dos Santos for the 2-point conversion. The Wolverines added a late touchdown right before the half — a 23-yard touchdown pass from Devin Hunt to Andrew Weeman but the visitors trailed 22-14 at the break.

In the third quarter, Westwood inched closer after stopping SBR on fourth down. Hunt tossed his second touchdown of the game to Jack Crowley as the lead was trim to 22-20. That set the stages for Grew.

"Somerset is a hell of a team," Wolverines head coach Brad Pindel said. "We knew our possession would be limited and they had to be [perfect]. They came out and their defense was outstanding and gave us everything we could handle. We missed some opportunities but give them credit."

Herald News and Taunton Daily Gazette sports editor Steven Sanchez can be reached at ssanchez@heraldnews.com. You can follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Chezsports.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Somerset Berkley football defeats Westwood in MIAA playoffs