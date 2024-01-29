Somerset Berkley boys basketball team gives back to the community

SOMERSET — The Somerset Berkley boys basketball team stands alone as the top team in the Greater Fall River area.

But the Raiders also shine when it comes to serving their Somerset community.

Each season for the past 18 winters from 8:30 a.m till 11 a.m., the varsity, junior varsity and freshmen basketball teams volunteer their time with the food pantry on the second Saturday of the month to distributed food to those in need. It's something near and dear to SBR head coach Bob Slater, who started this movement at his church — the Church of Our Saviour.

"The kids bring the food that the clients pick out and bring them to their cars," Slater said. "I can say enough about the kids. It's not mandatory but everyone shows up."

Max Finlaw is one of the Raider players who is proud of the work he conducts on those Saturday.

Somerset Berkley's Max Finlaw goes up strong against Durfee during Friday night's game at Somerset Berkley Jan. 26 2023.

"You see that's better than everything," Finlaw said. "Winning is all good as a whole but doing something for your community and everyone else makes you feel a lot better. It makes you feel good about yourself and for everyone else you're helping out."

Senior co-captain Mason Medeiros agrees.

"It's good to give back," Medeiros said. "A lot of people come out and watch us play. So we're getting the recognition then going out and give back whenever we can. I like it honestly. It might sound corny, but it feels good to help someone out."

Junior co-captain Brendan McDonald said everybody at one point needs help in their life.

Somerset Berkley's Brendan McDonald during Friday night's game at Somerset Berkley Jan. 26 2023.

"It feels awesome what we do at the food pantry," he said. "It makes their day and it makes our day for the joy of giving to the people in the community. It does not bother us to get up early and help someone."

Half the team goes to food pantry and other half goes to help out with the instructional league in Somerset each month.

On Friday, the Raiders became the first Fall River area boys team to clinch a berth in the state tournament after sweeping the season series against Durfee.

But to this close-knit group of kids, serving people at Annelle DeLorme-Hagerman Food Pantry at the Church of Our Saviour on County Street means a great deal more than just dribbling a basketball on the court.

The Somerset Berkley JV boys basketball gets set to serve the community at Annelle DeLorme-Hagerman Food Pantry at the Church of Our Saviour on County Street.

It's about helping out your community that are less fortunate.

"I always tell them they should be proud of themselves," Slater said. "You never know in life where you get thrown a curve ball or one of your family members. I love doing it every year. It's great what the kids do."

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Somerset Berkley boys basketball donates time for the community