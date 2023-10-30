Somerset Berkley athlete lives his dream on the gridiron and as a band member

SOMERSET — Prior to every home game at Somerset Berkley Regional High School, you'll see Kyle McKinnon sprinting to the sidelines seconds after the pregame warmups.

The Somerset Berkley Raider football player sheds his helmet and slips over his shoulders a five piece, marching percussion set with carrier.

As the band performed the national anthem, McKinnon's eyes are focused as he peered toward the field while striking his drums. Moments later, the Somerset native drops his drum set and slips his helmet back on with the look of determination for another Friday Night Lights game.

He repeats the routine at halftime with the band while his team is huddling.

"It's a good feeling," McKinnon said. "I discovered these talents at a young age. I always wanted to pursue both and it was a good opportunity for me. Football and band."

Somerset Berkley football player Kyle McKinnon plays the drums during the national anthem during a home game.

The Raider senior is one of main cogs of SBR's double-wing running attack from his fullback position. For much of time, he is the main blocker for star running backs Ethan Santos and Sam Grew. McKinnon also plays special teams and is a reserve on defense.

"He's a great kid, hard worker and selfless," Raiders head coach Nick Freitas said of his two-year starter. "He does anything you ask of him. He's on defense if we need him. We try to save him for offense. Overall, he's such a great kid. I'm proud of all his accomplishments."

On the gridiron or from the sidelines, McKnnon is one of the more vocal leaders on the team.

"Everyday I learn a lesson," he said. "I learn to push myself no matter what is going to happen.

"It's always a great experience. I may not like it at the time, but in the end I'm always having fun with my guys."

Musician at an early age

McKinnon's love for music began for him as early as first grade. He started out playing the piano before turning to drums in the fifth grade. Mom, Kerri, and dad, Jesse, purchased his first drum set.

"The fact is in bands, piano wasn't offered at a young age," McKinnon said. "It was just percussion instruments so that's what got me into it. Afterwards, [I] got into marching and that's awesome."

So how was the noise inside the McKinnon household after that?

"It was loud for awhile until they got me some brushes and it calmed down," smiled McKinnon. "They got me practice pads and all the equipment. It was pretty nice."

Case's Braden Bibeau looks to avoid Somerset Berkley's Austin DeSouto and Kyle McKinnon during last season's Thanksgiving Day game.

The Raider senior can be seen around the town of Somerset in different marching events, including Memorial Day. He has also participated in marching bands in Fall River and Quincy.

McKinnon, who also likes playing the keyboard, plans on pursuing music in college where he will also major in Spanish.

"I'm hoping to go to UMass-Amerst and play for their marching band," he said.

Multi-talented and gifted, McKinnon plans on finishing the season strong in both departments. The Raiders will soon be looking at a playoff game down the road.

"This is the first year I competed with them both," he said. "It's awesome."

