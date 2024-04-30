Somerset appoint England captain Knight as cricket adviser

Heather Knight made her England debut more than 14 years ago [Getty Images]

England captain Heather Knight has joined Somerset's board as an adviser.

Plymouth's Knight, 33, is a former Somerset academy player and led Western Storm to two Super League titles.

She has also played more than 260 times for England in all formats of the game and has captained her country since June 2016.

"To have someone with Heather’s vast knowledge and experience advising our board is a real feather in the cap for Somerset," the county's chairman Sir Michael Barber said.

"As England captain, Heather has been at the forefront of the evolution of the women’s game, and it is her generation of players who have helped to shape the direction in which women’s cricket is currently traveling.

“She is a World Cup winner, a genuine leader and someone who knows exactly what cricket means to the people of the south west. She is therefore perfectly placed to advise us on all facets of the game.”

Knight's role will be to advise on cricket throughout the club, not just the county's women's side, according to chief executive Gordon Hollins.

"To ensure that our club remains at the top table of the English domestic game, it is essential that we have the very best people with the appropriate skills in positions that allow them to positively influence the club and the game," he said.

"This appointment enables us to utilise the knowledge and skills of one of the most respected people within, not just the women’s game, but the game as a whole.

“With Somerset being awarded Tier 1 women’s status, there has never been a more important time for us to ensure that we are at the forefront of the women’s game, and there is nobody better equipped to aid us with this progression than the England captain.

“Heather’s role will not be limited to women’s cricket, and we feel that she is perfectly placed to help us to develop, evolve and plan for the future.”