Somers rallies past Bolton

Apr. 24

Gabby Tullock went 4-for-4 and scored three runs while Emily Reynolds drove in five runs in the Spartans' 13-5 NCCC victory over Bolton on Friday.

Bolton (1-4) was up 3-0 in the first inning but Somers responded with 12 unanswered runs over its first four at-bats. The Spartans (6-1) took the lead for good by scoring four runs in the second inning after two were out. Maddy Hinkley's solo home run tied it and opened the floodgates. She finished with three hits. Reynolds was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 though the Bulldogs did manage 12 hits.

Breelin McDougal was 4-for-4 with two runs scored for Bolton. Rachel Damboise added three hits and scored twice. Caleigh Sheehan followed her three-homer performance against Ellington Thursday with two doubles Friday..

COVENTRY 10, ROCKVILLE 4. In Coventry, Lindsey Harrington homered among two hits and drove in four runs in the Patriots' NCCC win.

Coventry (5-2) led 6-0 before Rockville (3-3) scored four times in the sixth inning to pull within two. The Patriots answered with four runs in their half of the sixth to put it away.

Delaney Harrington also homered among two hits for Coventry. Remmy Casida had two hits to back winning pitcher Abby Boya, who gave up eight hits and struck out 10.

STAFFORD 8, EAST GRANBY 6. In East Granby, Emily Padegimas had three hits and two RBIs as Stafford held on for the NCCC win.

The Bulldogs (2-3) led 8-2 before the Crusaders (2-3) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With runners at second and third and two outs, Padegimas recorded her eighth strikeout to end it.

EW/SMSA 22, HMTCA 4. In Hartford, Alissa Hebert homered and the East Windsor/SMSA co-op jumped out to a 20-0 second-inning lead en route to its five-inning NCCC win.

Abby Lee and Alex Witzke had two-run doubles for the Panthers (3-4). Lee was the winning pitcher and struck out nine.

RHAM 9, WETHERSFIELD 3. In Hebron, Hadley Marchand pitched a four-hitter in RHAM's CCC interdivisional win. She walked three, struck out 11, and the three Wethersfield runs were unearned.

The Raptors (1-1) took a 3-0 first-inning lead and were never caught. Sydney Weimer had four of RHAM's 17 hits and scored twice. Taylor Fitch added three hits while Rebecca Eaton, Linnea Carlson, and Jenna Cieslowski chipped in two hits each.

WINDSOR 14, MANCHESTER 5. In Windsor, Sarah Serrano had four hits and three RBIs to lead the Warriors to a CCC interdivisional victory.

Alexandra Rioux and Amanda Romero added three hits apiece for the Warriors (4-2). Taylor Falotico picked up the win on the mound.

Kathleen Regan was saddled with the loss for the Red Hawks (1-5).

GOODWIN TECH 30, CHENEY TECH 11. In Manchester, Goodwin Tech (4-1) scored eight first-inning runs and went on to the CTC win.

Olivia Beebe had a four-hit day with two singles and two doubles for Cheney Tech (0-3). Tahira Jihu added two singles.

Cheney Tech meets Prince Tech Monday.