'Someone unsuspecting gets dragged into relegation battle'

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton and The New York Times' chief soccer correspondent Rory Smith have been talking about how a few clubs could be dragged into a relegation battle in the final stages of the season.

Rory believes that both Brentford and Crystal Palace "will still be looking very nervously over their shoulders".

Brentford sit in 15th and haven't won in their last nine games - but have had three consecutive draws against Aston Villa, Brighton and Manchester United. While 14th placed Crystal Palace are winless in their last five.

Sutton feels "Brentford will be fine" but Palace have a "tricky run-in".

