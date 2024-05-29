'Someone spat gum at me' - Goffin criticises Paris crowd

Goffin cupped his ear to the crowd as he was booed following his win [Getty Images]

Belgium's David Goffin has criticised the "total disrespect" from fans after he claimed someone spat chewing gum at him during his first-round win at the French Open.

Goffin defeated France's Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old cupped his ear after he was booed by the partisan French crowd following his win on court 14.

"When you are insulted for three and a half hours, you have to annoy the public a little," Goffin told Belgian media.

"Clearly, it goes too far, it's total disrespect. It's becoming like football, soon there will be smoke bombs, hooligans and there will be fights in the stands.

"It’s starting to become ridiculous. Some people are there more to cause trouble than to create an atmosphere."

BBC Sport has contacted the French Tennis Federation for comment.

Goffin said "a lot of people" were complaining in the locker room about the crowds.

The world number 115 added: "Today, someone spat out their chewing gum at me.

"That’s why I wanted to stay calm. If I started to get angry about it, it could have destabilised me."

Last year, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk said French Open spectators "should be embarrassed" after she was booed off court when she did not shake hands with Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

World number one Novak Djokovic also criticised the crowd last year, saying he found it "disrespectful" when he was booed for taking a medical time-out during his victory against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"I think the majority of the people come to enjoy tennis or support one or the other player. But there are people who love to boo every single thing you do," said Djokovic.