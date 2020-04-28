Someone put $10,000 on the Colts to win the Super Bowl, at 45/1

There currently are no sporting events, but bets can be placed on the sporting events to come. And a major wager has been placed on an unlikely team to win Super Bowl LV.

According to the William Hill Sportsbook, someone bet $10,000 on the Colts, at 45/1 odds. If the Colts win the Super Bowl, that’s a payout of $460,000.

The Colts have since signed quarterback Philip Rivers, traded for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, and drafted running back Jonathan Taylor. Their odds have fallen to 25/1.

Other significant wagers were placed on the Bills at 35/1 ($6,000) and the Titans at 40/1 ($4,000). The bets will pay out $216,000 and $164,000, respectively.

