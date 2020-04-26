Someone photoshopped Ovechkin in a Penguins jersey and it's horrifying

The cities of Washington and Pittsburgh do not agree about much, but on Saturday the internet provided something we can all agree on. Graphic designer Chris Ramirez has been Tweeting out a series of NHL players wearing their rival's uniforms with the hashtag "AbsurdNHLSwaps. For the most part, these are very funny. On Saturday, however, Ramirez took it too far with a photoshop of Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby switching teams.

WARNING: Some viewers may find the following content offensive or disturbing.

If you had the chance to change your fate...



would ya?

#AbsurdNHLSwaps pic.twitter.com/AWwoRBwDAk





— Chris Ramirez (@CRamirezCalif) April 25, 2020

That. Is. Horrifying.

The first player in the series was Tom Wilson wearing a Penguins jersey, which was also disturbing, but at least Caps fans could get a good chuckle out of how much Pittsburgh fans would hate the very notion of Wilson playing for Pittsburgh.

There was no redeeming value to the Ovechkin, Crosby swap, however.

As much as Caps fans may hate this, Pittsburgh hated it just as much.

Not cool. — City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) April 25, 2020

Finally, something we can all agree on!

