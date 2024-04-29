'Someone needs to tell Rangers there's a title to play for'

[BBC]

We asked for your views following Rangers' narrow victory over St Mirren.

Here's a taste of what you had to say:

Elaine: Again, not pretty. We seem to have trouble on the smaller, tighter parks. Too many needing too much space. Good three points though. Super Jack Butland, player of the year.

Anon: Our application and desire is just not there. We are nowhere near aggressive enough and find it increasingly difficult to put our authority into games. Far too many passengers in our team and a clear out is very much required at the season's end.

Dougie: Dull as dishwater, someone needs to tell the Rangers squad there is a league to play for. Fabio Silva needs dropped. Tavernier needs moved up, so we can put in a right-back that stays in position.

Allan: I was delighted to get the three points, it was a tough match. A grind of a result, showing resilience and character. As a Rangers fan, I would never say an opponent was man of the match, but Alex Gogic was the man of the match.

Adrian: Woeful defending again. It's blatantly clear that this is where the clearance must start. Lack of concentration, positioning, sense and pace.

Frazer: Dessers is winning the fans over with every game that passes. 20 goals isn’t a bad return. Actually getting some support from the Rangers fans might turn him into the goalscorer we need! Cantwell and Diomande are huge for Rangers at the moment in midfield.

Martin: Three points in the bag, but we need to be more aggressive move the ball faster basically score more goals. The Old Firm game is a must win. Still feel Celtic will drop points.