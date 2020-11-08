Someone needs to tell Jim Harbaugh that Michigan football just isn't that good

Jim Harbaugh refused to say he is surprised Michigan football holds a losing record through the first three games of the Big Ten’s truncated season. He wouldn’t admit that the results thus far are unacceptable.

Instead, after his Wolverines suffered their second consecutive loss Saturday, Harbaugh tried to paint a picture of his program that veered away from reality.

In the wake of a 38-21 defeat to a superior Indiana squad, he called his own team talented — using that description on multiple occasions.

But the players he claimed ooze so much ability were outmatched at nearly every turn against the Hoosiers.

Michael Penix Jr. sliced and diced the Wolverines’ woebegone secondary, amassing 342 passing yards, 30 completions and three touchdowns. His two headliners at receiver, Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle, ran past Michigan’s defenders repeatedly, netting one big gain after another. Their teammates on defense produced more sacks and takeaways than the Wolverines did, suppressing U-M’s offense for much of the first half when Indiana wrested control of the game.

What happened should have made Harbaugh furious or at the very least alarmed. How, in Year 6 of Harbaugh’s regime, could Indiana outclass the Wolverines in every way?

How had Michigan become deficient in so many areas to the point that a program that had lost to the Wolverines in each of the previous 24 meetings could so clearly expose those weaknesses?

Harbaugh didn’t seem to have any answers. Instead he spun a disjointed narrative about his own team that didn’t track with what he said about the Wolverines before the season. Back in July, Harbaugh proclaimed that Michigan was rounding into shape — adding that "providence will favor the prepared." In September, when the season still was in doubt and Harbaugh took to the streets of Ann Arbor to protest its postponement, he declared the Wolverines were “ready to play” right then and there.

But on Saturday, Harbaugh revealed Michigan is instead a work in progress, still trying to figure out how they can transfer their performance in practice to game days.

“You know they have it in them,” he said in one breath.

“We’re close to doing it,” he said in another.

Then again, what if they don’t and what if they aren’t?

Harbaugh doesn’t want to believe that is true and consider the possibility this edition of the Wolverines is just not that good.

But even before cornerback Ambry Thomas and receiver Nico Collins opted out this season, the Wolverines had a diminished roster that was among the least experienced in the country. Only five teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision had less returning production than Michigan when the calendar flipped to 2020. The gradual impact of transfers and defections during the past three years further impinged the depth, and the gains made in recruiting were not enough to offset the departures. Michigan now is ranked 18th in the 247Sports’ team talent composite, its lowest position since Harbaugh’s arrival in December 2014.

Yet Harbaugh keeps insisting this roster is stacked with players that are game-changers and difference-makers.

“I’ve said multiple times: I really love this team. I love them. They're very talented,” Harbaugh said Saturday.

