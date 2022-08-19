Someone has a fantastic theory about where Tom Brady is, and we love it

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there.

While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles has been vague about Brady’s eventual return, only stating that he would be back sometime after the Titans game. That general timetable hasn’t stopped some Bucs fans from getting nervous about Brady’s time away from the team, and what it might mean for the rest of the season.

Enter fantasy football analyst Kendall Valenzuela, who has a fantastic theory about why Brady is away from the Bucs, and why the team has been so cagey about his whereabouts:

Where in the world is Tom Brady? We have a theory 🔍 pic.twitter.com/zUvopoaCwM — Fantasy Life (@MBFantasyLife) August 19, 2022

This actually makes a ton of sense, and now we’re just actively rooting for this to be true, because it would just be too much fun.

And, more importantly, it would mean that all is well with Brady and his family.

Bowles said that Brady’s departure was planned long before training camp, which tracks with the idea that Brady knew he would be on a show that would require him to keep his presence a secret.

Please let this be true.

