Someone dared Joe Flacco to publicly make fun of Jameis Winston and he did

Joe Flacco has jokes, and it has nothing to do with being “elite.” (AP)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will answer any triple-dog dares presented his way.

Fresh off a tasty victory against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Flacco went before reporters and did a funny imitation, mocking Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston’s devouring of “W’s” in an odd pregame speech. (It didn’t work as the Saints drubbed the Bucs that week)

Here’s how Flacco did it:

“I was dared to do it, so I had to do it,” Flacco said to ESPN.com.

Here’s how it compared to Winston:

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and Jameis Winston, let's eat some W's today. pic.twitter.com/2RrQeuKFqo — OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 23, 2017



