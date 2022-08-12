Someone is calling teams on behalf of Roquan Smith to solicit trade interest

An awkward situation between the Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith could soon be getting even more awkward.

Per a league source, a person purporting to represent Smith has been calling other teams in order to gauge potential trade interest.

It’s a problem for two reasons. First, the person isn’t an NFLPA-certified agent. He can’t represent Smith or any other player. Second, Smith has not received permission to seek a trade.

Basically, the person is setting up a potential tampering trap for any team that either engages in conversations regarding Smith or fails to promptly notify the Bears of the impermissible contact.

It’s unclear whether Smith would have any problems for attempting to instigate tampering. But this is far different than a team reaching out to a player or his agent. This is a player, who isn’t represented, trying to generate trade interest at a time when his current team has not authorized trade talks.

Smith, who ostensibly represents himself (but apparently doesn’t), has been present for training camp but not practicing. He wants a new contract to replace his fifth-year option. Earlier this week, he publicly requested a trade.

