If the NBA season does resume, the leading MVP candidate is going to be extra rusty.

Somehow, Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t own a basketball hoop.

The Milwaukee Bucks star told reporters on a Friday conference call that he’s been working out and keeping in shape in his Wisconsin home. But he hasn’t been playing basketball in any form — not even getting shots up.

“So, I don't have access to hoop,” Antetokounmpo told reporters, per ESPN. “A lot of NBA players have a court in their house or something. But now I just get home workouts. Ride the bike, treadmill, lift weights and pretty much stay sharp that way. But I don't play basketball.”

Say what, now?

Giannis isn’t alone

Some NBA players have elaborate courts set up in their yards or even inside their homes that mimic NBA courts.

Antetokounmpo doesn’t even own a driveway hoop like the goals that dot so many suburban properties throughout the United States.

And here’s the thing. He’s not the only Bucks star without a hoop. Khris Middleton doesn’t have one either. He has to use his neighbors’ hoops if he wants to put up shots.

“Since the practice facility is closed down, I don't have any access to a basketball goal unless I go to one of my neighbors' house to shoot outside," Middleton said. “It's really no basketball for me. Basically, like Giannis said, it's the treadmill, the jump rope, some weights and that's it. I have a couple of basketballs I can just dribble in my house or outside but no actual goal to go shoot on.”

Imagine living down the street from an NBA star, and he comes knocking on your door asking if he can use your hoop. The answer, of course, is always yes — as long as social distancing protocols are practiced.

The reigning NBA MVP doesn't even have a driveway hoop. And he's not alone in NBA circles. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

As it turns out, this seems to be a somewhat common occurrence in NBA circles. At least more than most would expect.

Steph’s struggles with a home hoop

Golden State Warriors star and the best shooter of basketballs in the history of the world Stephen Curry didn’t have a hoop either. He told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that his wife Ayesha had to order one so he could practice at their Bay Area home.

He then described a struggle that dads across America can relate to.

“I got overwhelmed looking at the manual,” Curry said. After what he could only describe as “a pretty serious effort,” Curry finally succeeded at his unexpected assembly job. It only took him five hours. “I was very confident in myself going in,” he said. “That was shot down pretty quick.”

And that’s another thing with Curry. He has kids. Three of them. Seven-year-old Riley is certainly old enough to shoot some hoops. Even if Curry is satisfied with the state-of-the-art basketball facilities he’s provided as an NBA player, wouldn’t he want to have a hoop at home for his kids to play on?

The things you learn during a global pandemic.

