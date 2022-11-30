Somehow, Andy Dalton is PFF’s highest-graded Saints player on offense through Week 12

Somehow, Andy Dalton is the highest-graded New Orleans Saints player on offense through Week 12 at Pro Football Focus. He’s also posted their fifth-highest passing grade (82.8) out of every quarterback across the NFL, which is bananas.

The analytics service grades every snap in every game and rewards passers who avoid turnover-worthy throws and sacks, which is what the Saints have asked of Dalton since he took over for Jameis Winston, but still. New Orleans’ own in-house grading probably doesn’t view Dalton anywhere near this favorably. Dalton himself likely wouldn’t agree with such a rosy review on his performance.

You’d think they would need to see more positive plays out of him to warrant such a positive grade. If you got results like this in a laboratory they’d quietly mothball the whole operation.

But we kept digging out of a sick sense of curiosity. Here are the top 15 Saints player grades from PFF on the season so far:

RB Dwayne Washington

Grade: 64.2

Snaps played: 41 (10 games)

LT James Hurst

Grade: 64.9

Snaps played: 678 (11 games)

QB Jameis Winston

Grade: 65.3

Snaps played: 196 (3 games)

RB Alvin Kamara

Grade: 66.1

Snaps played: 450 (10 games)

C Erik McCoy

Grade: 67.1

Snaps played: 561 (9 games)

WR Jarvis Landry

Grade: 69.1

Snaps played: 250 (7 games)

TE Adam Trautman

Grade: 69.3

Snaps played: 319 (10 games)

WR Tre'Quan Smith

Grade: 72.7

Snaps played: 309 (10 games)

TE Taysom Hill

Grade: 73.5

Snaps played: 201 (11 games)

WR Michael Thomas

Grade: 77.3

Snaps played: 136 (3 games)

RT Ryan Ramczyk

Grade: 77.4

Snaps played: 753 (12 games)

WR Rashid Shaheed

Grade: 78.1

Snaps played: 103 (7 games)

RB Latavius Murray

Grade: 82.7

Snaps played: 26 (1 game)

WR Chris Olave

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 83.6

Snaps played: 461 (11 games)

QB Andy Dalton

Grade: 83.9

Snaps played: 491 (9 games)

