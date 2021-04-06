Some things never change: Ageless Nelson Cruz, unlucky Jacob deGrom

Scott Pianowski
·6 min read
DETROIT, MI - APRIL 5: Nelson Cruz #23 of the Minnesota Twins hits a solo home run with catcher Wilson Ramos #40 of the Detroit Tigers behind the plate during the fifth inning at Comerica Park on April 5, 2021, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Nelson Cruz was unstoppable at Detroit on Monday. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

The Twins and Tigers had Monday afternoon to themselves, the lone matinee on the schedule, and they made it count. Most 21-run games are baskets of fantasy goodness.

Start with Nelson Cruz, estimable 40-year-old slugger, proponent of the midday nap. Unfortunately for the Tigers, this wasn’t one of Cruz’s napping days. Cruz belted two homers and a double in the laugher, a juicy 6-3-3-5 line to start his season right. Remember, Cruz missed most of the opening series, as the Twins didn’t have a DH at Milwaukee. Happily, Minnesota only has two NL trips remaining — visiting St. Louis and Cincinnati after the All-Star break.

Cruz’s second at-bat underscores his legend. Batting with the bases loaded, Cruz lofted a fly ball down the right field line, dangerously close to the foul pole. Cruz felt the ball grazed the pole, the umpires (and replay) disagreed. No worries — Cruz crushed the next flipping pitch over the left-field wall. May we all age so gracefully.

Similar to David Ortiz, Cruz seems like a player who can dominate as long as he wants, no matter the age. There are no victory laps this early in the year and Cruz managers need to accept the utility-only tag, but that 69.2 spring ADP was probably a bargain.

Minnesota’s offensive outburst carried Matt Shoemaker (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 5 K) to an easy win. Call it a sort of homecoming — Shoemaker was born in Wyandotte (about 20 minutes from Comerica Park), and matriculated at Eastern Michigan. Talent has never been the issue with Shoemaker; health is the concern. Carrying a career 3.83 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, he’ll probably carry mixed-league value for as long as he can stay hale. Minnesota’s defense helps the cause, especially up the middle.

Shoemaker is rostered in a modest eight percent of Yahoo leagues. Perhaps you’ll call his number for a weekend home start against the Mariners.

Detroit’s lone highlight came at the end of the game, when Akil Baddoo socked a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth. Baddoo, a Rule 5 pick, has two homers and a steal over the past two days, presenting a plausible-upside case for deeper leagues (roster tag: 17 percent). The 22-year-old outfielder was a wrecking ball in the spring, slashing .325/.460/.750 with five homers and four steals. A bunch of that production came against sub-major pitching, but it’s impressive just the same.

I was excited to see Baddoo play Tuesday, but of course the silly Tigers don’t have him in the lineup. We’ll keep him on the watch list, anyway.

Baddoo's homer came off Minnesota reliever Randy Dobnak, Minnesota’s mop-up man. Dobnak allowed five runs and two homers in his three-inning stint, but the loophole-filled save rule gave him a handshake nonetheless. It’s one of the cheapest saves in modern history, just the second five-run save since 1986. Surely Jerome Holtzman is looking down at us and having a good laugh.

Meet the new Mets, same as the old Mets 

The best thing about the Mets is watching Jacob deGrom pitch every fifth day. And the worst thing about the Mets is watching them screw up deGrom’s victory every fifth day.

Okay, it doesn’t happen every deGrom start, but Monday’s turn was an old story we’re sick of watching. The New York ace dominated the Phillies over six innings (3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 7 K), then watched his teammates give the game away. DeGrom only threw 77 pitches for the evening.

Perhaps the Mets were justified with the quick hook, given that deGrom was pitching out of his normal cycle (Thursday’s start was canceled) and you don’t want to overtax your horses in the opening week. DeGrom didn’t throw his manager under the bus after the game; he toed the party line. Reliever Miguel Castro worked a smooth seventh inning, but Trevor May and Aaron Loup made a mess of the eighth (abetted by some leaky infield defense). Five runs later, the ballgame was lost.

Perhaps the Mets blew the game before it started, slotting its worst offensive player, Kevin Pillar, in the leadoff position. Pillar’s best production comes against left-handed pitching, but Brandon Nimmo’s been an OBP machine against everyone for three years, and no one expected Phillies starter Matt Moore to work deep into the game. The Mets scored two runs in the fourth and had the bases loaded, but Pillar ended the rally by grounding into a routine double play against Brandon Kintzler, a right-handed reliever. (New York could have gone for the kill in that critical moment— pinch-hit Dominic Smith, use Albert Almora for defense — but Luis Rojas wasn’t proactive in the fourth inning.)

Bill Belichick likes to say game are lost more often than they’re won. Bob Knight is more blunt; he’d tell you stupid loses more than smart wins. Pick whatever tag feels right, Mets.

The case for Carlos Rodon

Everyone likes a good post-hype story; perhaps we can interest you in Carlos Rodon? The Chicago lefty had five snappy innings at Seattle (2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 9 K), breezing to a 6-0 victory.

While we’re trained to take one start with a grain of salt, perhaps the nine strikeouts would indicate signature significance. Also note Rodon’s fastball averaged 95.4 mph, two full ticks over his career average. Velocity is a good thing.

Rodon’s career has bounced around plenty over six years. He was a rated prospect into the 2015 season, and averaged a strikeout per inning that year — back when that sort of ratio would catch your attention. Growing pains followed, and his 2019 season turned into a Tommy John shipwreck. Rodon pitched an undistinguished four games last year, and was non-tendered in December; though the White Sox brought him back about two months later.

You can still grab Rodon in about two-thirds of Yahoo leagues. The Royals are an appealing target on the weekend.

Even if you don’t feel like kicking the Rodon tires, Chicago games are fun because of the legend of Yermin Mercedes. Mercedes collected three more hits Monday, putting him at a tidy 12-for-18 on the year. He’s only walked once, but he’s only struck out twice.

Hitting has never been a problem for the well-traveled Mercedes — he slashed .302/.366/.491 over eight minor-league seasons. He’s never had a fit in the field, but the White Sox are happy to DH him. He’s started four straight games, the last two in the No. 5 slot. Last call in the shallow leagues; Mercedes is free to add in 35 percent of Yahoo.

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. "I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years," Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health". "He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country," Rahm said. "Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!" When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about "The Nappy Factor", the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In "The Golf Form Book 1996" the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his "Nappy Factor" hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. "I'm not sure why, but it's most potent with sons as the first child," Elliott told the Daily Telegraph.

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

    The NCAA tournament is determined by matchups, but Gonzaga wasn't up for this one. "Being undefeated or us having lost eight games, it wouldn't have mattered."

    Last week's comments from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, covered extensively here and on PFT Live, included a blunt and candid assessment of the team's recent failures in the draft. "Really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good," Kraft told reporters last Wednesday. "I don't feel like we've done the

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. "First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977," the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of

    Michigan football linebacker William Mohan became the ninth Wolverines player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since mid-January.

    Former Buffalo Bill DE Shaq Lawson on joining Houston Texans.

    Warriors rookie James Wiseman on Monday revealed some of the advice given to him from Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

    A look at how the Darnold trade, and what could happen with Teddy Bridgewater can change the landscape in Dallas.

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

    Sam Darnold was once mentioned in connection with the Seahawks.

    Golfers arriving for The Masters at Augusta National on Monday were nudged into addressing Georgia's new voting restrictions debate, but tried to steer clear of the controversy including Major League Baseball's decision to remove the All-Star Game from Atlanta over the issue. The Masters is the year's first golf major and one of the most popular annual sports events. Often described as Spring Break for CEOs, the tournament is a magnet for America's corporate elite, some of whom belong to Augusta National, which has gone to great lengths in the past to shield its members.

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

    DJ Bean shares three quick thoughts about the 2021 NFL Draft following the Panthers' trade for Sam Darnold, as well as a mock of the top 15 picks in the draft.

    Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum earned praise from his two biggest fans after making history Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

    Ousmane Dembele volleyed in a 90th-minute winner against Real Valladolid on Monday to fire Barcelona to within a point of Atletico Madrid ahead of next weekend's Clasico in La Liga.

    On Monday, it was reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer that the Atlanta Falcons have been in "exploratory talks" to potentially trade out of the No. 4 pick, but that shouldn't surprise anyone considering the team's lack of roster depth.

