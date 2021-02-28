Solskjaer: Refs won’t give Man United penalties due to ‘outside pressure’

A furious Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks referees are not going to give Manchester United questionable penalties because of outside pressure, and claims an ungiven penalty Sunday has “taken two points away from us” after a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

And Luke Shaw made a sensational claim that referee Stuart Attwell didn’t make the call in question because it would be controversial.

The anger comes after a VAR review did not give United a penalty for Callum Hudson-Odoi’s apparent handball while dueling for a loose ball with Mason Greenwood in the box.

“It’s not right, is it?” Solskjaer said. “It’s all this outside influence, even with VAR. We talked before the game on Harry. That’s cheeky when they put that on web site. That’s putting it on the referees.”

🗣 "It's all these outside influences, it's cheeky when they put that on their website, that's influencing the referees. You can read it." 😡 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vents his frustrations about the penalty that wasn't given pic.twitter.com/7YK22ja6Oo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

When asked what article on what website Solskjaer’s referring to, the manager would not say what.

It was some sort of fake veneer of class, and it didn’t come off well at all.

“They are putting pressure on the referees to give penalties against us,” Solskjaer said. “There was a manager, was it Frank, who started it? There’s loads of talk about us getting penalties when there’s no doubt whatsoever. Today we should’ve had a penalty, it’s clear what it is.”

It wasn’t Frank Lampard. It was Jurgen Klopp and Solskjaer directly addressed it in a press conference. We suppose it’s easier to put it on a coach currently not in the Premier League than one on the docket later in the season, but he’s going to get fined anyway so why not get stuck all the way in?

Shaw had something even bigger to claim.

“The ref even said to [Harry Maguire] that ‘If I say it is a pen then it is going to cause a lot of talk afterwards,'” Shaw said. “[Harry] got told it was a pen, he got told it was pen by VAR. Youn would think he’s gonna give a pen. It’s confusing with this VAR because if it’s not going to be a pen, they might as well just go on with the flow of the game.”

That’s wild. If true, it’s shocking.

🗣 "The ref said to H [Harry] If I say it's a pen it's going to cause a lot of talk about it after." Luke Shaw on the handball that wasn't given as a penalty pic.twitter.com/NcAxMOhJHk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

Lack of boldness from Solskjaer aside — United’s problem is it’s now taken just five points from 21 against traditional Big Six teams, scoring one goal in the process and staging five 0-0 draws.

United is second, 12 points behind leaders Man City. The 16 points they’ve left on (or off) the table are way more valuable to their goals than the five taken. The Red Devils are five points ahead of fourth-place West Ham.

Look at this photo. Look how close it was. One angle showed the ball probably hit Greenwood first. Another looked like it clearly got Hudson-Odoi’s hand. Then there’s the discussion of whether Greenwood’s arm moves Hudson-Odoi’s hand into the ball.

Furthermore Solskjaer even said everyone on the field thought it hit Greenwood first, so isn’t the referee forgiven for seeing the same?

One thing is for sure: It’s clear there was nothing clear and obvious about the play. So… two points taken away? Really?

(Photo by Ian Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

