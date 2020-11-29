Solskjaer praises Cavani, issues injury updates on De Gea, Pogba

The name on everyone’s lips after Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win over Southampton at St. Mary’s was Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan veteran entered the match at halftime and delivered an assist to start the comeback and then two goals to finish it.

The goals were classic Cavani, the 33-year-old scoring two headers with the deftness of a cultured foot.

[ MORE: Three things learned | Player ratings ]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was all about it.

“Sometimes when we’ve scored goals, it’s had to be the perfect goal, an extra pass and great skill,” Solksjaer said. “Edinson’s been around the block. He’s been between those posts so many times. He’s seen everything before. His best friend in the box is what Sir Alex used to tell me, space.”

United’s manager says Cavani is filling a void in the team.

“It’s important to have a focal point in the box,” Solskjaer said. “We haven’t really had that since Romelu left. Anthony, Marcus, Mason, they’re different kinds of forwards.”

And Solskjaer says Cavani’s value to the Red Devils will go deep beyond match day.

“He’s got all the attributes of a top-class footballer and human being,” Solskjaer said. “He’s had a great career, has scored goals wherever he’s been. He’s so professional with his preparation, training, at meal times, everywhere.”

Solskjaer also issued updates on David De Gea, who left the match at halftime, as well as Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay ahead of Champions League midweek versus Paris Saint-Germain.

[ MORE: JPW’s minute-by-minute analysis from St. Mary’s ]

“It’s just above the knee, so we’ll have a scan and a check on him tomorrow,” he said. “Hopefully he can be ready for Wednesday but we can’t be sure. Dean came on, did well, made a couple of saves.”

Pogba and McTominay are expected to start training on Monday, while Anthony Martial took ill in the hotel overnight. His status is unsure, matching that of Luke Shaw

Story continues

Follow @NicholasMendola

Solskjaer praises Cavani, issues injury updates on De Gea, Pogba originally appeared on NBCSports.com