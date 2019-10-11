‘Solskjaer needs time to emulate Ferguson’ – Saviour from Man Utd’s past calls for patience

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be afforded the same kind of patience that Manchester United gave to Sir Alex Ferguson, says Mark Robins, the man who once helped to keep a Red Devils legend in his job.

Back in 1990, a coach who would go on to deliver 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League crowns at Old Trafford found himself under mounting pressure.

Robins kept United on course for FA Cup glory that season, as they went on to claim that piece of silverware, and the rest is history.

Solskjaer spent time working under Ferguson at the peak of his career, forming part of a treble-winning squad in 1999, and is now looking to walk in illustrious footsteps off the field.

The Norwegian is finding the going tough, with some calling for his head after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign, but Robins hopes time will be given to a manager who needs both support from his players in competitive action and his board in the transfer market.

“I think what he’s trying to do is re-instil the values that he felt as a player and were there under Sir Alex,” Robins told Sky Sports.

“I think he needs time to do that. If you remember back to when Sir Alex took over, it was six years before that started to take an effect.

“I don’t think you get that time these days but I think the board will be patient. As long as they can see things moving forward in the right way, I think they will be patient.

“But clearly you need to get results alongside that. Ole knows that. But the noises coming out of there, you look at what’s being said, and they seem happy – the players seem happy and it seems a happier camp.

“But things can turn quickly and you need to get those results to maintain it. I hope he gets that time and he gets the backing in the transfer market because it’s going to take a lot of time to get them back to where they were.

“The other thing is, there is a danger of trying to chase the teams that are above you, and there are a few teams above them.

“But certainly with the Liverpool and Manchester Citys, you just have to get on and plan with what you’re doing at your club. Hopefully he will get the time to achieve his goals.”

United, with just nine points to their name after eight Premier League outings this season, will return to action after the international break with a visit from arch-rivals Liverpool on October 20.