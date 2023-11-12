Solon football bounced from playoffs with 45-14 loss to Williamsburg in Class 3A semifinals

CEDAR FALLS - As electricity filled the air at the UNI-Dome on Saturday night, Solon was faced with a tough make-or-break playoff game against one of the top dogs in Class 3A football with a spot in the state title game on the line.

Despite a hard-fought 48 minutes, they couldn't get it done, losing 38-14 to Williamsburg.

The Spartans were determined to hand the Raiders another upset loss, reminiscent of their first meeting back in October. Instead, Williamsburg flipped the script and Solon struggled to find their footing on both sides of the ball.

The Spartans trailed the entire game, and the cause can be traced to both offensive and defensive mistakes. They scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to overcome their struggles.

"We had unfortunate miscues and turned the ball over, which is not really like us. It was unfortunate," said coach Lucas Stanton. "Anytime you're in a big game, turnovers are going to play a role so when you do that, it really puts you behind an 8-ball."

Here are two takeaways from Solon's 3A semifinals loss to Williamsburg.

Solon's secondary struggled in the passing game

The Spartans had a hard time stopping long throws from Iowa commit Derek Weisskopf. The Raiders lit up the Spartans in the passing game and they didn't take their foot off the gas.

At the midway point of the first quarter, Solon gave up a 36-yard completion to Rayce Heitman. Two plays later, Heitman ran it in the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown. After the Spartans' offense went down the field and failed to answer back with a field goal, Williamsburg scored a 68-yard touchdown with 11 minutes and change in the second quarter to extend their lead 14-0.

"I think Derek [Weisskopf] was just ten times better [than our first game]. He was hitting every single throw," said Conlan Poynton. "They knew where our weak spots were and just hit them."

Solon gave up 176 passing yards on 6 completions in the first half. The struggles continued in the second half.

"[Williamsburg] did a good job getting the ball out quick. They have some really good athletes on the outside," Stanton said. "A couple times, we felt like we were on them, they jumped up and made a play [at] them 50/50 balls."

The Spartans' defense gave up a total of 366 passing yards and 4 touchdowns.

Ball security was an issue for Solons's offense

It's hard to score when you don't have the ball in your hands. Six offensive turnovers with four in the first half didn't help Solon's cause.

It was an ugly three-straight drives for Solon's offense in the second quarter, resulting in three straight turnovers. An interception by Tyler Bell and back-to-back fumbles by Conlan Poynton and Nash Kotar, respectively.

"Those [fumbles] are uncharacteristic of us. We haven't turned the ball over that many times all year," Stanton said. "It seemed like every time we were getting some momentum back on our side, they were able to do that and that's what good teams do."

With 23 seconds left in halftime, Solon's offense was trying to find some sort of rhythm, but just couldn't keep their hands on the ball. A strip fumble on Grant Knipper tallied the turnover total to four.

It was the same story in the second half. In the offenses' opening drive, Bell scrambled to avoid a sack but threw a wild interception.

A strip sack fumble on Bell for a touchdown sealed the deal on the Spartans' season. They gave up a total of four interceptions and four fumbles.

Solon finished their season 10-2. Williamsburg will face Bishop Heelan in the 3A state title game next Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Iowa City Press-Citizen: Solon falls to Williamsburg in Iowa high school football semifinals