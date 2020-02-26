Solomon Young scores 20 points, Iowa State beats TCU 65-59

AMES, Iowa (AP) -- Solomon Young scored 20 points, Tre Jackson added a career-high 18 points and Iowa State outlasted TCU 65-59 Tuesday night.

Iowa State (12-16, 5-10 Big 12 Conference) sealed the win with a 6-0 run to stave off the Horned Frogs' second-half comeback bid.

The Cyclones used runs of 9-0 and 8-0 to build a 41-25 halftime lead - and outscored the Horned Frogs (15-13, 6-9) 9-0 in points off turnovers in the first half.

TCU clamped down on defense and attacked the offensive glass to quickly draw back into contention after the break.

The Horned Frogs used a 10-0 run to start the second half to narrow the deficit to seven points, then turned a 7-0 spurt into a 55-53 lead on a pair of free throws from P.J. Fuller with 5:14 left.

Iowa State outscored TCU 12-4 after that, including the six straight free throws at the end - four from Rasir Bolton and two from Jackson.

Desmond Bane scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half to lead the Horned Frogs.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs were outscored in the paint (28-18) for the eighth time in the past 12 games and fell to 0-8 on the road in Big 12 play. TCU shot just 33% (9 of 27) in the first half, but turned the tables on Iowa State in the second half, limiting the Cyclones to 33% shooting during its comeback effort.

Iowa State: The Cyclones rebounded from their worst home loss in Hilton Coliseum's nearly 50-year history - a 97-57 rout Saturday against Texas Tech. They notched their fifth win in the past six home games despite scoring just 24 points in the second half.

UP NEXT

TCU: Plays host to Baylor on Saturday.

Iowa State: Plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.