Solomon Wilcots makes good point about Tee Higgins tag saga

The timing of Tee Higgins signing his franchise tag with the Cincinnati Bengals has been put under the microscope for a few reasons.

But one — raised by Solomon Wilcots during an appearance on SiriusXM — shines the spotlight on the team’s overall focus going into 2024.

Wilcot’s summary: “You get the sense that the Cincinnati Bengals, as a team, and I’m talking about the players, they seem all-in not to allow anything to distract them, knowing that they have a chance to win a Super Bowl.”

So while Higgins signing the $21.8 million tag right after mandatory camp ended has been a point of speculation about whether he might sign an extension before the July 15 deadline, there’s also the idea it is proof about the team’s mindset.

Wilcots also mentions Trey Hendrickson showing up for voluntary work and commenting about his belief the team can win a Super Bowl after his trade request.

But with the spotlight on Higgins right now, this one is a fair positive spin that fans will like — and is probably true.

"They seem all-in not to allow anything to distract them, knowing that they have a chance to win a Super Bowl." @SolomonsWisdom talked about @Bengals WR Tee Higgins signing his franchise tender before the start of Training Camp#RuleTheJungle #WhoDey 🔗https://t.co/LDIP76TFHv pic.twitter.com/0ZEuxgMBn5 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire