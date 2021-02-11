Solomon Thomas tells hilarious story getting confused for Dak Prescott

49ers' Thomas tells funny story of getting mistaken for Dak originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Solomon Thomas hails from Coppell, Tex., a town a little outside of Dallas. The 49ers defensive tackle is familiar with the area, but it appears when he’s trying to step out into the city, people get him confused with another football player: Dak Prescott.

“I’m telling you, every time I go out to a restaurant in Dallas, I’ll get at least two or three photo requests. It’s not funny, it’s like -- it is funny, but it’s also not funny,” Solomon told Matt Maiocco on the latest 49ers Talk.

“Sometimes people don’t even give me the chance to talk, because I mean, Dak’s a very big deal.”

Thomas, who is scheduled to be a free agent this offseason, said people would actually be shaking when they approached him with the belief he was the Cowboys’ two-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

He also isn’t sure sometimes if they want a picture with Solomon Thomas the football player, or Dak Prescott the football player.

“Then they’ll leave and they’ll say ‘Go Cowboys!’ and I’m like ‘Oh no, hey guys, sorry I’m not Dak.’”

Thomas said he’s used to it by now.

“I’ll ask them sometimes like, ‘Hey do you think I’m Dak?’”

They’ll say yes and Thomas will apologize for -- well, not being Dak Prescott.

Thomas suffered an ACL injury last season in the 49ers' Week 2 victory over the New York Jets, but told Maiocco he should be ready by next season.

