The Jets lost a couple of defensive tackles to other teams this week, but they’ve held onto another one of their free agents at the spot.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Solomon Thomas will re-sign with the team. It’s a one-year deal worth $3.9 million for Thomas.

Thomas joined the Jets last year and recorded 26 tackles and a half-sack while appearing in every game as a reserve. Thomas was the third overall pick of the 2018 draft by the 49ers and he also spent one season with the Raiders before joining the Jets.

Sheldon Rankins is set to sign with the Texans and Nathan Shepherd will be joining the Saints. The Jets will likely look for more depth at the spot while also working to sign Quinnen Williams to a long-term deal.

Solomon Thomas will re-sign with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk