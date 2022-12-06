Solomon Thomas named Jets’ nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

The NFL released the 32 nominees (one for each team) for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. The Jets’ nominee is defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. The award was established in 1970. It was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back, Walter Payton. Each team nominates one player who has had a significant positive impact on his community. Representing the best of the NFL’s commitment to philanthropy and community impact, 32 players are selected as their team’s Man of the Year and become eligible to win the national award. The winner of the award each year receives a $250,000 donated to the winner’s charity of choice. All other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 donated to their charity of choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Thomas is co-founder of “The Defensive Line“, a non-profit organization designed to raise awareness and funds for mental health and suicide prevention work. He started the organization in honor of his late sister, Ella, who died by suicide in 2018.

In addition, Thomas has also worked with many other charities, hosted youth football camps and, for the holidays this season, “hosted a Turkey Giveaway in partnership with Interfaith Food Pantry Network in Morris Plains, NJ, and will host a Shop with a Jock Christmas shopping spree with Boys and Girls Club of Hoboken which will provide the kids with a gift card from Walmart.”

“It’s the highest of honors to be nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award for the New York Jets. I’m blessed to have a platform to impact lives and give back to help others,” said Thomas. “I believe it’s a duty of ours to uplift those fighting for better, a duty I will hold forever.”

Fans can also participate in the Charity Challenge, which helps support and promote team nominees. You can vote on Twitter using #WPMOYChallenge and then the last name or Twitter handle of your favorite nominee. So to vote for Thomas, tweet #WPMOYChallenge Thomas or #WPMOYChallenge @SollyThomas90. The winning nominee for the Challenge receives a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, $10,000 for second place and $5,000 for third place.

The winner of the award will be announced the week of the Super Bowl in February.

