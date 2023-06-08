Solomon Thomas: Aaron Rodgers’ leadership has changed the Jets’ locker room
Jets defensive tackle Solomon Thomas is in his second season with the team, but something is different this year: The presence of a Hall of Fame quarterback. Thomas said Aaron Rodgers has made a major difference during the offseason program in the feeling within the Jets’ locker room, with the team feeling more confident and [more]
Solomon Thomas: Aaron Rodgers leadership has changed the Jets locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports