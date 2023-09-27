Solomon Byrd will need to make a significant impact on Saturday against Colorado

Fox’s Big Noon Saturday game is set to take place in Boulder this weekend. All eyes are on USC as well as Deion Sanders and Colorado.

USC’s defensive performance in a 42-28 win at Arizona State on Saturday brought back a lot of the concerns about the unit from last season.

Those mistakes will need to big fixed this weekend versus a hungry Colorado team which is coming off an embarrassing blowout loss to Oregon.

“I think there’s always concerns,” USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said Tuesday. “There’s concerns when the scoreboard says 28 at the end of the game, and that’s no disrespect to the opponent.”

The two biggest bright spots on the Trojans’ defense against ASU were Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Tackett Curtis and fifth-year senior Solomon Byrd.

In three games this season, Byrd has two and a half sacks, two more tackles for a loss, and two forced fumbles.

The fifth-year senior transferred from Wyoming after the 2021 season and is trying to make a serious impact. USC’s defense was a massive liability in 2022 and a major reason the Trojans missed the College Football Playoff. If Byrd can play at a higher level, the Trojans’ defense could help USC win the Pac-12 title in 2023 and pursue a national championship.

Fun stat: #USC DL Solomon Byrd posted 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4 sacks in 14 games last season Byrd has 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks in four games this season. More in Stat Pack: https://t.co/kqWIqdCffV — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) September 26, 2023

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado, as CU prepares to play USC on Fox Big Noon Saturday.

USC win over ASU felt like a loss in many ways.

Alex Grinch is not quieting his critics, and bigger tests await.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire