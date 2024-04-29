Solomon Byrd, Jarrett Kingston picked before Tahj Washington in NFL draft

The story of the USC Trojans at the NFL draft was hard to believe on many levels. Caleb Williams being picked first was drama-free, predictable, and long-anticipated. Nearly every other USC story at the 2024 draft was insane. The absurdity and improbability of the draft were captured in this one fact: Solomon Byrd and Jarrett Kingston were both picked before Tahj Washington, even though Washington had by far the best 2023 season of the three and had seemingly positioned himself for a good draft position. Byrd and Kingston had low-impact seasons for USC in 2023, and yet they were taken ahead of Washington. It just doesn’t make sense.

We reminded everyone about the last time a USC receiver was snubbed and not respected in the NFL draft:

“Tahj Washington entered the 2024 NFL draft as a mystery. Would teams dismiss his sterling competitive qualities or show that they knew he is a baller who should produce in the pros? We saw a few years ago that NFL teams discounted Amon-Ra St. Brown and his competitive chops as a receiver. St. Brown fell all the way to Day 3 of the draft, becoming the No. 112 pick in the fourth round. The Detroit Lions got an absolute steal and just rewarded St. Brown with a massive contract extension.”

No one listened. Now Washington has a lot to prove. If he answers the bell the way St. Brown did with the Lions, we hope NFL teams won’t ignore USC receivers ever again at the draft.

