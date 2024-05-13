Solihull boss Whing excited by Moors' potential

Solihull Moors head coach Andy Whing is still excited at the non-league club's potential - despite the dual dejection of back-to-back Wembley penalty shootout failures.

In the space of just six days, Moors went from losing the National League promotion play-off final to Bromley to being defeated the same way in the FA Trophy final by Gateshead.

And, remarkably cruelly, even in the lottery of penalty shootout lore, it was the same two players - Tyrese Shade and Joss Labadie - who failed to convert their spot-kicks.

"It's going to be raw," said Whing. "It's going to really hurt for a few days.

"But I'm just really excited to see the amount of support we had. All the build-up has been tremendous. Having 8,000 here, I just hope everyone now stays with us and comes and supports us next season.

"We were written off at the start of the season. Everybody thought we'd be bottom half.

"But the lads have been brilliant all season. The whole squad has shown great character over our 56 games.

"Nobody was expecting us to get to two finals. But we've just got to learn from this.

"We had loads more chances than last week - gilt-edged chances which we just didn't put away. There were moments in both games that we've got to do better in.

"Gateshead had three weeks off. We were jaded from last week and have just come out on the wrong side of it again.

"But we have a good blueprint, the recruitment has been fantastic and we're now looking forward even more to the future."

On a Whing and a prayer...

After the previous week's 4-3 defeat on penalties, Saturday's game followed a similar pattern. Again, Moors conceded the first goal before equalising.

But this time they went ahead, and in extra-time too, before finishing 2-2 again - to set up another shootout.

A week before, in kismet terms, they maybe stood no chance given that they were up against a side managed by one of Gareth Southgate's best mates - Bromley boss Andy Woodman.

This time it was down to the power of prayer...

"I thought 'not again!'" said Whing. "Here we go again.

"Surely it can't be us again - but it was unfortunately.

"It can only happen to me. I'm just one of those people.

"But never mind - we move on to next season. And I would rather not have to play here at Wembley again, if it means we can just go up automatically."