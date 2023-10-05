After a solid transition, can transfer Jeff Pietrowski give more help to the Wisconsin defense?

MADISON – The year 2023 has been one of change for Jeff Pietrowski, though his mindset has remained constant.

Make the team better, do whatever it takes.

“It’s no different this year,” he said. “Hopefully you just keep climbing. You’ve got to get better every day and play your best football at the end of the year.”

That mentality takes on added significance for Pietrowski this year. The transfer from Michigan State has enjoyed a solid transition as he adjusts to a new team and a slightly different position and shakes off the rust that came from missing all but three games last season due to a leg injury.

The best, he believes, has yet to come.

“It’s a long season. You’ve got to keep getting better,” he said. “Games get bigger and the pressure gets higher at the end of the year, right?”

Pietrowski heads into the fifth week of the season as the No. 2 outside linebacker behind fifth-year senior C.J. Goetz. He has recorded five tackles, but there have been no sacks and no tackles for loss.

He has the potential to do more. He averaged 2½ tackles per game two years ago at Michigan State, finishing the year with seven tackles for a loss and 5½ sacks, pretty good numbers for a backup.

He was just settling in as a starter last year when he suffered his season-ending leg injury against Washington. Recapturing the steam he’d built up before the setback has been difficult.

“That part of it sucks,” he said. “It feels like you lost some of that momentum but at the same time you pick up the pieces and move on and keep building.”

Jeff Pietrowski is back together with defensive coordinator Mike Tressel

There is a comforting element to his new surroundings. His decision to transfer to Wisconsin reunited him with defensive coordinator Mike Tressel, who held the same position at Michigan State during Pietrowski’s recruitment and served as an assistant coach with the Spartans during his freshman season.

There also has been some familiarity on the field.

“The defense has changed a little bit from the old-school Michigan State defense, but a lot of the principles are the same, a lot of the same skill sets, a lot of similarities,” Pietrowski said.

The UW coaches are searching for ways to shore up the team's defense. Pietrowski could be part of the solution. The Ohio native may be new to UW, but he is not new to the Big Ten. His numbers against the league as a sophomore were 17 tackles, 4½ tackles for a loss and 3½ sacks.

He played defensive end in Michigan State’s scheme. Wisconsin lists him as an outside linebacker. The big diffrence is he has more pass coverage responsbilties here.

“I guess it is a little bit of a new beginning, but at the same times it’s all college football,” Pietrowski said. “It’s still the Big Ten, I still have a lot of experience and a lot of snaps under my belt. … I don’t look at it as I’m starting over but feel like I’m transitioning to something a little bit different.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Transfer Jeff Pietrowski looks to improve in Wisconsin defense