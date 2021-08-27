Solid defense sends PV past Conneaut

Aug. 27—CONNEAUT — It may have been just the first game of the season, but after Thursday night's 1-0 win over the Spartans at Joslyn Stadium, Pymatuning Valley goalie Ellie Struna said it has not taken long for her and her defensive teammates to establish a strong bond together.

Sturna had 12 saves, and the PV defense made a first-half goal off the foot of Leah DeMoss, stand for their opening night win.

"I love my defensive team," Struna said. "We work well, we talk well, in practice we go over certain code words, we know what we're doing back there. In the first half I was pretty nervous, our sweeper, (Mya Skarlinsky) she was in a lot of pain tonight, but she locked it down and our side defense really stepped it up. I love my midfielders, they'll come back and defend and we'll cover the field as one unit."

It was the first loss in three matches for the Spartans who scored 14 goals in their first two outings. But against the Lakers, even while controlling possession, they were not able to find the net, though they had several chances.

Conneaut (2-1) had 13 shots on goal, compared to just nine for the Lakers. The Spartans also had several other kicks that went over the crossbar, and even one that went off the crossbar in the final minutes of the match.

Spartan forwards Jaydin Coy and Mikayla Thompson had multiple shots go off just off target. Then, even more frustrating in the opening 40, Thompson then took a perfectly placed centering pass from Coy but her shot went right into the chest of Strunna for the save.

"That one I did not see coming, I just happened to be there," the PV keeper said with a laugh.

The only goal of the match came with 28:35 to play in the first half, when DeMoss won the ball away from the Conneaut keeper, who had come out to the top of the box. DeMoss was able to get just enough shoe on it to have it roll across the goalline.

Lakers coach Jerry King said the game plan of getting one early then resting on their defense worked to perfection.

"We've seen their scores," King said of Conneaut. "They won 9-1, they won 5-1. We knew No. 6 (Claire Eaton) was a very good player, we made sure we marked her. The second half we talked about just keeping things in front of us, making them take long shots and kicking it out every chance we could.

In spite of the loss, Spartans coach Becky Thomas appreciated the effort from both teams.

"All the respect in the world to their goalie," Thomas said. "We had a lot of shots, but she had probably ten saves that easily could have been goals. Those are the kinds of teams you want to play; good competitive games that could have gone either way.

"They definitely shut us down when we got close to the box. We could get any outside shot we wanted, but when we tried to get in, they swarmed to us."

Both teams will be back in action next week. PV will host Bristol Monday night, while Conneaut will travel to Grand Valley.