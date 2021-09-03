Solheim Cup: Sisters Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda headline veteran U.S. lineup for Saturday foursomes

TOLEDO, Ohio – Pat Hurst put out a veteran lineup for Saturday morning foursomes at the Solheim Cup, leaving all three of her rookies on the sidelines for the first session. Danielle Kang, winner of the LPGA Drive On event here at the Inverness Club last summer, will partner with Austin Ernst in the first match against Europe’s Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren. Europe will hit the first shot.

“Alternate shot for us is usually the more difficult format, or the foursomes,” said Hurst, “so we want to put out people who are feeling a little bit more comfortable and not just kind of throw them out there kind of not knowing how they’re going to do and what to expect.

“That’s why we went with more veterans out there.”

Matthew put out a rookie in the first group with Castren, who looked unflappable in her maiden victory at the LPGA Mediheal in June and. again on the LET in Norway, when she had to win on home soil to earn a spot on the team. Castren and Nordqvist, winner of the AIG Women’s British Open at Carnoustie, are the only European players who have won on the LPGA this season.

In the second match, it was an easy decision for Matthew to reunite Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall, who went 3-0 together at Gleneagles. They’ll meet Ally Ewing and Megan Khang, who will partner for the first time.

“I think we connect very well,” said Hall, “and our games complement each other very well. Maybe on paper it doesn’t – on the course it just fits great. Even when I was paired with Celine the first match Solheim, we didn’t know each other that well. I was slightly surprised. As soon as we teed off we gelled so much.”

World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda are back together after crushing all opponents in foursomes two years ago. They’ll meet a couple of gritty competitors in Mel Reid and rookie Leona Maguire.

“I think (Leona) and Mel, they’ve really got to know each other the last couple of days,” said Matthew, “and I think their games kind of complement each other. Leona is a fantastic green reader and fantastic putter, and Mel has perhaps got that little extra bit of length.”

In the final match of the morning, Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare will give it another try after going 0-1 last year in alternate shot. They’ll face off against Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen. Hull has never lost in foursomes with three different partners. She’s 4-0-1, with the lone halve coming alongside Reid.

Saturday, Sept. 4 – Foursomes Pairings

7:35 a.m. – Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren (EUR) vs. Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst (USA)

7:47 a.m. – Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall (EUR) vs. Ally Ewing and Megan Khang (USA)

7:59 a.m. – Mel Reid and Leona Maguire (EUR) vs. Nelly Korda and Jessica Korda (USA)

8:11 a.m. – Charley Hull and Emily Kristine Pedersen (EUR) vs. Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare (USA)

Competition schedule

Saturday, Sept. 4

Foursomes – 7:35-8:11 a.m.

Fourball – 12:35-1:20 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Foursomes – 7:15-7:51 a.m.

Fourball – 12:05-12:50 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 6

Singles – 12:05-1:55 p.m.

TV times (all times Eastern)

Saturday, Sept. 4

Golf Channel: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; 2:30-6 p.m.

NBC: 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Golf Channel: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1:30-5:30

NBC: 12-1:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 6

Golf Channel: 12-6 p.m.

