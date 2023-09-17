Solheim Cup records: Most matches won, played; biggest wins; best duos

Anna Nordqvist has a chance to climb the record books at this week's 18th Solheim Cup, which begins Friday at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Malaga, Spain.

The 36-year-old Swede will be representing Europe in her eighth match, three shy of Laura Davies' Solheim Cup record. Also, with two foursomes wins this week, Nordvist will move to second on the all-time list, just two behind Annika Sorenstam's record of 11 foursomes matches won.

Nordqvist, though, isn't the only player looking to pad her impressive Solheim stats. European teammates Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall are 3-0-1 as a pair in this event, and two more match wins would tie them for the most points earned by a duo in Solheim Cup history.

The U.S. leads the all-time series 10-7, though Europe has taken each of the past two editions. Of the 444 total matches played in this competition, Americans are 196-181-67 (229.5 to 214.5 points).

Here is a look at some notable records:

Most Solheim Cups played

Europe – 12, Laura Davies

U.S. – 9, Cristie Kerr and Juli Inkster

Most matches played

Europe – 46, Laura Davies

U.S. – 38, Cristie Kerr

Most foursomes matches played

Europe – 17, Catriona Matthew

U.S. – 15, Juli Inkster

Most four-ball matches played

Europe – 19, Laura Davies

U.S. – 17, Cristie Kerr

Most singles matches played

Europe – 12, Laura Davies

U.S. – 9, Cristie Kerr and Juli Inkster

Most matches won

Europe – 22, Laura Davies and Annika Sorenstam

U.S. – 18, Cristie Kerr

Most foursomes matches won

Europe – 11, Annika Sorenstam

U.S. – 7, Paula Creamer

Most four-ball matches won

Europe – 9, Laura Davies and Suzann Pettersen

U.S. – 11, Cristie Kerr

Most singles matches won

Europe – 6, Catriona Matthew

U.S. – 6, Juli Inkster

Most matches won by duo

Europe – 5, Laura Davies/Alison Nicholas

U.S. – 4, Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson

Most points earned

Europe – 25, Laura Davies

U.S. – 21, Cristie Kerr

Most points earned by duo

Europe – 5, Laura Davies/Alison Nicholas

U.S. – 5, Cristie Kerr/Lexi Thompson

Best individual performances

5-0 – Caroline Hedwall, Europe (2013)

4-0-1 – Carin Koch, Europe (2022), Leona Maguire, Europe (2021)

Largest margin of victory

Europe – 8 points, 18-10 (2013)

U.S. – 7 points, 11.5-4.5 (1990)

Largest margin of victory, individual match

Europe – 6 and 5 (five different players or teams; most recently, Catriona Matthew, Europe, def. Paula Creamer in singles in 2011)

U.S. – 8 and 7 (Pat Bradley def. Trish Johnson in singles in 1990)

Youngest competitor

Europe – Charley Hull, 17 years, 149 days (2013)

U.S. – Lexi Thompson, 18 years, 187 days (2013)

Oldest competitor

Europe – Catriona Matthew, 47 years, 358 days (2017)

U.S. – Juli Inkster, 51 years, 91 days (2011)

Holes-in-one

1 – Anna Nordqvist (2013)