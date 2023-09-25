Should the Solheim Cup have a playoff? U.S. captain Stacy Lewis, Golf Twitter weigh in

Stacy Lewis sat next to LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan during the Solheim Cup’s closing ceremony in Spain and the topic of a playoff came up.

For the first time in Solheim Cup history, the matches ended in a 14-14 tie. Because Europe won in 2021, they retained the cup. While members of Team Europe carried Spanish hero Carlota Ciganda around Finca Cortesin on their shoulders, Lewis’ squad had a good cry.

Captain and commish got to talking: Should the Solheim Cup institute a playoff?

“I don’t know, I mean, it obviously would be better TV,” Lewis told the media when it was over. “It would be a better experience for the fans if there was a – whether it was a team playoff or something like that, I think that would be pretty cool.

“But if you want to stick with the history of the event and history of what the men do as well, you probably stick with retaining the Cup.

“I don’t know how I feel about that either way, to be honest.”

2023 Solheim Cup

Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen celebrates with the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Casares, Spain. (Photo: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

While this was a first for the Solheim, on two different occasions the Ryder Cup has ended in a tie. In 1969, the United States retained against Great Britain, and in 1989, Europe retained at The Belfry.

After the 2003 Presidents Cup ended in a 17-17 tie in South Africa, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els went into a sudden-death playoff to determine the winner. After three holes, it was decided between captains Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player that the two teams would share the Cup.

Woods called the playoff one of his most nerve-wracking experiences in golf.

“To have two guys decide the fate of the whole team in extra holes like that, I don’t think any of the sides felt comfortable with that to begin with,” said Woods 20 years ago. “It’s just part of the captains’ agreement and part of the rules of the competition.

“But we didn’t like it. It’s a team event, not an individual event. We’re here as a team together and we’d like to decide as a team together and not on an individual basis.”

Nowadays, if the Presidents Cup ends in a 15-15 tie, the two teams will share the trophy.

In the aftermath of the Solheim, players and fans weighed in on social media. Juli Inkster, a three-time captain for Team USA, said the captains should have to play for it.

In a Golfweek Twitter poll that saw 2,513 votes cast, opinions were split on the implementation of a playoff, with 51 percent voting yes, including former Solheim Cupper Brittany Lincicome.

Should the Solheim Cup institute a playoff so the whole thing can’t end in a tie? — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) September 24, 2023

Here’s what other folks had to say about the event’s first tie:

'Ties are lame'

Ties are lame. Pick 2 girls and let’s go play it off — Austin Ernst (@AustinErnst92) September 24, 2023

(Note: Nancy Lopez responded to this with one word: “Agree!”

Lilia Vu vs. Carlota Ciganda?

If it’s a playoff for the Solheim Cup, what would have been the pairing? Vu vs Ciganda? I don’t think you’d want someone that’s been done for too long? — Michael S. Kim (@Mike_kim714) September 24, 2023

To clear things up

Confused by a tie in the @TheSolheimCup (or any other team matches, for that matter)? The solution is simple: the holder of the Cup begins the week with a 1/2 point advantage. — Dottie Pepper (@dottie_pepper) September 24, 2023

Send 'em all back out

Phenomenal Solheim Cup. Enjoyed every minute of it. But in my humblest of humble opinions, the “Retain” needs to go in all of these competitions. Send out all 12 from both sides go play one par 3. Total strokes wins. — John Wood (@Johnwould) September 24, 2023

Team USA's stats man weighs in

Could really use a change to a playoff at the Solheim Cup implemented immediately — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) September 24, 2023

(Ray’s next tweet: “This was a joke guys.”

Captain v captain

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxlnFuqtIp3/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA%3D%3D

Big events don't end in ties

Aren’t you glad the Super Bowl never ends in a tie? — BobEstesPGA (@EstesPga) September 25, 2023

