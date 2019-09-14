Solheim Cup neck and neck after brutal second day as Team Europe head towards tense singles finale

Juli Inkser, right, will be assured a hat-trick of victories if her team can win 6½ out of the 12 points remaining - Getty Images Europe

All square and all so tense. Europe and the United States go into the concluding 12 singles tied at 8-8 and so the Scottish support will again turn up in record numbers trying to inspire the home side to stop the visitors from making it three Solheim Cup wins in succession.

However, on the evidence of this brutal second day - and, just as pertinently, of America’s historic dominance in the singles - Juli Inkster will soon be celebrating a unique achievement as a captain. At the very least, Inkster will be confident of the draw that would see her team retain the Cup, although Europe do have a precedent from which to take comfort.

In 2011, at Killeen Castle just north of Dublin - the last time the Solheim went into Sunday in parity - Europe, against all odds, took the singles 7-5 for a memorable triumph. Catriona Matthew, this year’s captain, will need to be channelling her inner Alison Nicholas today.

But then, maybe Mother Nature will lend a hand. She did yesterday. With the wind howling and the temperature dropping so dramatically a few of the Americans actually donned ear-muffs and the conditions seemed heaven made for the hosts. Yet Inkster’s tribe are resolute and this could have been an even bleaker scene for Matthew. At one stage it seemed possible, if not probable, that Europe would be whitewashed in the afternoon.

As it was, with the light failing as the action descended into a glacially slow pace, each of those four encounters came down to the final two holes and Matthew was left to toast the partnership of England’s Georgia Hall and France’s Celine Boutier, who produced a rousing comeback to bring life to the cause.

Hall and Boutier had won their second foursomes when accounting for Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald 3&2 in the morning. Matthew kept the pair together for the fourballs but it looked desperate when they were four down to McDonald and Angel Yin through seven holes and were still staring at a three-hole deficit with five remaining. Yet Boutier drove the green on the 14th and holed the eagle putt and, with the Americans bogeying the 15th, it was back to one.

Boutier birdied the 16th to bring it level and by then the opponents were plainly in full wobble mode, unable to muster a par between them on the par-three 17th. Suddenly one-up, the Europeans made no mistake up the 18th, earning an unlikely point. That made it three out of three for the pair and after Caroline Masson had missed a five-footer on the last that would have given her and another Englishwomen in Jodi Ewart Shadoff a win over Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, it was so vital.

“The weather was horrendous, we could hardly stand up,” Hall said. “And then, we kind of switched on. We needed that.”

Indeed they did, but will Europe regret the opportunities spurned on the first evening to create a more comfortable cushion than the one-shot they took into yesterday? When they resumed, the home side were again profligate, with Norway’s Suzann Pettersen and the Dutchwoman Anne Van Dam taking a four-hole lead after six holes and managing to lose 2&1 against Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex.

Charley Hull and Azahara Munoz maintained their unbeaten run, seeing off Megan Khang and Danielle Kang 4&3. Hull has 21/2 points from 3 and along with countrywomen Hall must surely win her point today if Europe are to have a chance.

Celine Boutier, right, and partner Georgia Hall bagged an unlikely point for Team Europe following a tremendous comeback Credit: PA

Certainly the Korda sisters will be a handful in the singles. For the second foursomes session they obliterated their opponents; this time Bronte Law and Carlota Ciganda were the unfortunates in a 6&5 shellacking. Jess, 26, and Nelly, 21, are the daughters of the Czech Republic tennis player Petr and how Europe wishes they had not chosen to represent the land of their birth. “She’s my best friend,” Nelly said. “She knows me so well. She knows how to push my buttons and she knows how to calm me down, too.”

On Inkster’s part, it seemed odd resting the Kordas from the afternoon fourballs, although she made it clear at the start that the gameplan was to avoid anybody playing all five sessions. And the fact her team came on so strong in the afternoon justified her conviction. These are long days and take it out of the competitors and caddies. And the spectators for that matter as well.

Once again, the spectacle was marred by the time it took to play out. Snails would beep their horns. On the first day, Salas received a warning for a bad time and yesterday Ciganda also fell foul of the stopwatch. However, neither were punished, as the officials stopped short of actually issuing penalty shots. The clock does not lie. The opening fourball took 5hrs 55mins. Something needs to be done.