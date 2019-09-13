Solheim Cup match recaps: U.S. rallies as Euros lead after Day 1

GLENEAGLES, Scotland – After Day 1 of the 16th Solheim Cup, the Europeans lead by just a point.

Europe took the opening foursomes session, 2 1/2 to 1 1/2, and looked like it would win three of the four afternoon fourball matches. But the final two American groups fought to earn halves, including rookies Nelly Korda and Brittany Altomare, who rallied from 3 down with three to play.

Here are match-by-match recaps from the first two sessions at Gleneagles:

TOTAL SCORE: EUROPE 4.5, U.S. 3.5

Friday fourballs: Europe 2, U.S. 2

Match 5: Pettersen/Van Dam (EUR) def. Kang/Salas (USA), 4 and 2

Instead of Kang taking souls, it was the other way around as van Dam and Pettersen combined to make eight birdies. Pettersen gave Europe its first lead with birdie at No. 4, but van Dam was the bigger star. She birdied three of the final four holes on the front nine, all from inside of 5 feet, and then added a clinching conceded birdie at the par-5 16th after both Americans missed birdie tries.

Match 6: Yin/McDonald (USA) def. Hedwall/Nordqvist (EUR), 7 and 5

McDonald was a late addition to the U.S. team, but she shined in her first Solheim Cup match alongside Yin. The Americans tied the fourball record for margin of victory in this event thanks to seven birdies, four by Yin and three by McDonald, who sealed the match with a two-putt par at the par-4 13th. The Europeans made just one birdie as a duo.

Match 7: Ciganda/Law (EUR) vs. Thompson/J. Korda (USA), halved

There was six lead changes in this match, as Thompson’s par at No. 1 got the Americans on the board early. From there, Law and Korda traded blows, Law making three birdies from Nos. 6-11 and Korda delivering a huge eagle at No. 9. After the U.S. won Nos. 13 and 14 to go 2 up, the Europeans won three straight holes, capped by Ciganda’s birdie at the par-3 17th. But Thompson’s closing birdie salvaged a half point.

Match 8: Hull/Munoz (EUR) vs. N. Korda/Altomare (USA), halved

Led by Korda’s 1-under start through three holes, the Americans led early. But Munoz notched three birdies on the front to give Europe a 2-up lead at the turn. On the back side, Hull got in on the action, making birdies at No. 10 (from 8 feet) and No. 12 (from 18 feet) to stretch the lead to 4 up. Altomare drained clutch birdies at 13 and 16 to close the gap, and the Americans fought all the way to the par-5 18th, where Altomare made a 20-footer to earn a huge halve.

Friday foursomes: Europe 2.5, U.S. 1.5

Match 1: Pressel/Alex (USA) vs. Ciganda/Law (EUR), halved

The first match was the best of the session and came down to the final hole, where it was halved with pars. A fitting end to this back-and-forth battle. The Europeans jumped out to a 2-up lead after four holes, but Pressel energized her side with a 20-foot birdie at the par-4 fifth. Europe bogeyed the next two holes to give the U.S. its first lead, but a short miss by Pressel at No. 8 gave it back. Ciganda forced the match to No. 18 with a 20-foot birdie at 17, but both teams played the last hole poorly.

Match 2: Hall/Boutier (EUR) def. Thompson/Altomare (USA), 2 and 1

Thompson debuts a new partner, but Hall and Boutier took control. Hall hit great iron shots into greens at 4, 5 and 7, and Boutier birdied two of those to give Europe a 2-up lead. Thompson had to make a 7-footer for par to halve the par-5 ninth, but overall, she struggled with the putter. The Americans clawed back, winning 14 and 16, but the comeback fell short as Thompson missed a long birdie at No. 17 that would’ve extended the match.

Match 3: J. Korda/N. Korda (USA) def. Masson/Ewart Shadoff (EUR), 6 and 4

For the first time in a Solheim Cup, two sisters teamed in the same match – and the Kordas delivered. The Europeans struggled, bogeying Nos. 3 and 5 to fall 4 down. Jessica and Masson matched birdies at the par-3 sixth and again at the par-3 10th, where Jessica chipped in. The Kordas went 6 up with par on No. 11 after the Europeans made their fifth bogey or worse.

Match 4: Hull/Munoz (EUR) def. Park/Khang (USA), 2 and 1

The Europeans didn’t make a birdie until Munoz sunk a 7-footer at the par-4 13th, yet somehow, they led for much of the match. Still, the U.S. stayed close thanks to Europe’s double at No. 6 and bogey at No. 8. When Khang made birdie at the drivable par-4 14th, it was just the Americans’ second of the match. Three holes later, Park missed a 6-footer for par that ended it.