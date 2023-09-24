Solheim Cup: Europe captain Suzann Pettersen hails players as legends after retaining trophy

Suzann Pettersen called her players "legends" as Europe lifted the Solheim Cup for a third consecutive occasion at Finca Cortesin in Spain.

Caroline Hedwall and Carlota Ciganda starred in the singles as Europe retained the trophy with a hard-fought 14-14 tie against the United States.

"We had a massive challenge ahead of us," said European captain Pettersen.

"There was a stretch where I was pretty sure we were half a point short. We've created history yet again."

Taking the trophy three times in a row (2019, 2021, 2023) marks a European team record, although it has been achieved twice previously by the United States (1994, 1996, 1998 and 2005, 2007, 2009).

The teams had started Sunday's singles matches level at 8-8 with defending champions Europe needing to reach 14 points and the US requiring 14½ to take the cup.

However, despite a strong start, the momentum of the match appeared to swing towards the Americans, who claimed a 13-11 advantage until a stunning fightback from Sweden's Hedwall reignited European hopes.

The world number number 121 won five of the last six holes in her match to defeat Ally Ewing and bring Europe back to 13-12 down.

That and Maja Stark's triumph by 2&1 laid the foundations for Ciganda to secure a tie on the 17th green, as Europe took three points from the final four matches still out on the course.

"I would like to give some extra credit to Caroline Hedwall. I feel like she had the crucial point. She teed it nicely up for Carlota to just bring it home on 16 and 17," said Pettersen.

"Both Stacy [Lewis] and I knew this was going to come down to the wire. I mean, we were tied going into today, and like it has over the last couple of Solheims, it usually comes down to one match, one putt here or one shot there."

With Europe's men set to take on the United States next weekend in the Ryder Cup in Rome, Pettersen told BBC Sport: "Please, if this does not inspire you we can't help you more."

Ciganda's special moment

Spain's Ciganda proved to be Europe's hero over the weekend, claiming four points from her four matches and the only 100% record.

And in front of a fervent home crowd, the 33-year-old birdied the 16th to draw level with Nelly Korda in the penultimate singles match before playing a sensational iron shot into two feet on the par-three 17th, as the King of Spain, Felipe VI, watched on from the side of the green.

With Korda failing to land her ball on the putting surface, Ciganda's approach sparked wild celebrations from her European team-mates, which only intensified, when the American was unable to chip in and her opponent tapped in for a birdie.

"I don't really remember much about what happened. It was pretty close. I think it was probably two feet, two and a half. I hit a really good shot, and I made the putt, and I don't know what I did," Ciganda said.

"I just went crazy, and I just have flashes of just hugging everyone, going crazy, and I don't really know what I did.

"It is very, very special to play here in front of my home crowd, family, lots of friends. It's very special to hear my name so much on all the holes; I just can't thank them enough."