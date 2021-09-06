Solheim Cup 2021 live: latest score and updates as Europe take two-point lead into final day

solheim cup 2021 live scores final latest results singles - RAJ MEHTA

03:53 PM

There's a lot of talent throughout the US side

BUT it's clear they've got a fair few of their stars at the top of the singles - their aim will be to get the scoreboard turned red as soon as possible and put pre ssure on the Europeans.

Lexi Thompson will take the lead match for the hosts - AP

03:45 PM

A reminder that...

...The defending champions have won the Solheim Cup away from home just once before, in Colorado in 2013.

Despite the two-shot advantage this is still a huge task facing the Europeans. It's a partizan crowd and a US-style course.

03:37 PM

The USA are ready

There's only one direction to go and that's up.



03:29 PM

The lineup for the singles

17.05 - Anna Nordqvist vs Lexi Thompson

17.15 - Madelene Sagstrom vs Ally Ewing

15.25 - Loena Maguire vs Jennifer Kupcho

17.35 - Georgia Hall vs Nelly Korda

17.45 - Celine Boutier vs Mina Harigae

17.55 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen vs Austin Ernst

18.05 - Matilda Castren vs Lizette Salas

18.15 - Carlota Ciganda vs Brittany Altomare

18.25 - Sophia Popov vs Megan Khang

18.35 - Mel Reid vs Yealimi Noh

18.45 - Charley Hull vs Jessica Korda

18.55 - Emily K. Pedersen vs Danielle King

03:15 PM

An exciting finale expected

If you want Exhibit A in the growing popularity and, for want of a better word ‘importance’ of women’s golf then you have to look no further than this weekend’s Solheim Cup.

On a weekend that saw the men battle it out for a winner’s cheque of $15 million, with a rigged format that saw the actual winner not win, and the usual booming drives and pitching wedges hit into greens, there was only one winner the in golfing excitement stakes and it wasn’t the PGA Tour finale at East Lake Golf Club.

No, it was at the Inverness Country Club where the women have once again set up a dramatic last day and proved that golf is a game of finesse (using most of the clubs in the bag) as well pure power.

An absorbing ­Sunday means this biennial battle between the USA and Europe is thrillingly poised. After the United States fought back in the morning to win the foursomes 3-1, Europe showed grit and determination to reconsolidate their lead in the afternoon, moving into a 9-7 advantage, thanks to a 2½-1½ victory in the fourballs.

Bar a few moments during the Sunday fourballs Europe have been frontrunning and with the two-point lead are marginal favourites. But the side’s captain, Catriona Matthew, knows any victory will be hard-earned and told her players to to take nothing for granted and keep their, so far, laser-like focus.

Catriona Matthew is looking to lead Europe to victory at the Inverness Club - GETTY IMAGES

“I would definitely have taken a two-shot lead at this point at the start and I am confident,” Matthew, looking to become the first Europe captain to win twice, said after the action on Sunday. “But there is a long way to go.”

Matthew accepted that edging ahead on Sunday evening could prove vital come tonight’s finish - Mel Reid sinking a birdie putt to earn a half point alongside Leona Maguire meaning Europe won the last three fourballs matches 2½ - ½.

“That finish and that last 20 minutes was crucial for us,” Matthew said. “From the start to the day it looked like the momentum was heading towards the US, but edged back a little bit in the afternoon and that half point has buoyed us up.”

Stay here for what should be another exciting evening.