Solheim Cup 2021 live: latest score and updates as Europe take two-point lead into final day
Europe need five points from 12 singles matches to retain the title
Play gets under way at 17.05
03:53 PM
There's a lot of talent throughout the US side
BUT it's clear they've got a fair few of their stars at the top of the singles - their aim will be to get the scoreboard turned red as soon as possible and put pre ssure on the Europeans.
03:45 PM
A reminder that...
...The defending champions have won the Solheim Cup away from home just once before, in Colorado in 2013.
Despite the two-shot advantage this is still a huge task facing the Europeans. It's a partizan crowd and a US-style course.
03:37 PM
The USA are ready
There's only one direction to go and that's up.
We got this, USA. pic.twitter.com/lXmYlIgxLs
— Solheim Cup Team USA 🇺🇸 (@SolheimCupUSA) September 6, 2021
03:29 PM
The lineup for the singles
17.05 - Anna Nordqvist vs Lexi Thompson
17.15 - Madelene Sagstrom vs Ally Ewing
15.25 - Loena Maguire vs Jennifer Kupcho
17.35 - Georgia Hall vs Nelly Korda
17.45 - Celine Boutier vs Mina Harigae
17.55 - Nanna Koerstz Madsen vs Austin Ernst
18.05 - Matilda Castren vs Lizette Salas
18.15 - Carlota Ciganda vs Brittany Altomare
18.25 - Sophia Popov vs Megan Khang
18.35 - Mel Reid vs Yealimi Noh
18.45 - Charley Hull vs Jessica Korda
18.55 - Emily K. Pedersen vs Danielle King
03:15 PM
An exciting finale expected
If you want Exhibit A in the growing popularity and, for want of a better word ‘importance’ of women’s golf then you have to look no further than this weekend’s Solheim Cup.
On a weekend that saw the men battle it out for a winner’s cheque of $15 million, with a rigged format that saw the actual winner not win, and the usual booming drives and pitching wedges hit into greens, there was only one winner the in golfing excitement stakes and it wasn’t the PGA Tour finale at East Lake Golf Club.
No, it was at the Inverness Country Club where the women have once again set up a dramatic last day and proved that golf is a game of finesse (using most of the clubs in the bag) as well pure power.
An absorbing Sunday means this biennial battle between the USA and Europe is thrillingly poised. After the United States fought back in the morning to win the foursomes 3-1, Europe showed grit and determination to reconsolidate their lead in the afternoon, moving into a 9-7 advantage, thanks to a 2½-1½ victory in the fourballs.
Bar a few moments during the Sunday fourballs Europe have been frontrunning and with the two-point lead are marginal favourites. But the side’s captain, Catriona Matthew, knows any victory will be hard-earned and told her players to to take nothing for granted and keep their, so far, laser-like focus.
“I would definitely have taken a two-shot lead at this point at the start and I am confident,” Matthew, looking to become the first Europe captain to win twice, said after the action on Sunday. “But there is a long way to go.”
Matthew accepted that edging ahead on Sunday evening could prove vital come tonight’s finish - Mel Reid sinking a birdie putt to earn a half point alongside Leona Maguire meaning Europe won the last three fourballs matches 2½ - ½.
“That finish and that last 20 minutes was crucial for us,” Matthew said. “From the start to the day it looked like the momentum was heading towards the US, but edged back a little bit in the afternoon and that half point has buoyed us up.”
Stay here for what should be another exciting evening.