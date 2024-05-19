Soler & Lee-Kang In seal PSG win over Metz

Goals from Carlos Soler and Lee Kang-In sealed a 2-0 victory over FC Metz, who managed to hang on to their goal-difference lead over Lorient and ensure their relegation play-off spot

Les Parisiens began quickly and in usual fashion, keeping the majority of possession against an FC Metz side who look set for relegation play-off football. They then took the lead through Carlos Soler within ten minutes. The Spaniard's free-kick floated all the way through the Metz defence, and a mix up between Oukidja and his centre-back allowed the cross to fly into the back of the net (6'). The away side would then get their second goal of the game, this time Lee Kang-In finished a swift passing move triggered by Ramos and Asensio down the right hand side (12').

Les Parisiens almost quickly got their third, as Lee-Kang In's cross was parried by Oudikja before Danilo Periera connected with the header. Gonçalo Ramos would get a chance with a snapshot at goal on the swivel, but Oukidja went down well to his right to make the save. Oukidja was then required to be on hand again to parry away Lee Kang-In's strike from range before stopping Nuno Mendes' strike from the edge of the box.

Lee Kang-In, what a player 🇰🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/TVmc569mIi — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 19, 2024

Lorient pile the pressure on Metz, but Les Grenats hold relegation play-off place

Les Grenats were clearly bothered as Lorient began to mount a huge lead over Clermont in Brittany (5-0). It made it more than vital that Metz could get back into the game at best, and at a minmum, not concede any more to the French champions. Georges Mikautadze's driving run saw his strike saved by Keylor Navas, on his final match for PSG. Mikautadze would then go close once again via a curling free-kick from long range. Yet, news from Le Moustoir in Lorient would make the situation even more striking for the home side, with Les Merlus taking an incredible 5-0 lead over Clermont. But it was Metz' defensive solidity in the final minutes which would see Les Grenats seal their relegation play-off position as Luis Enrique's side would finish their campaign with a solid win.