Sole back in Scotland squad minus key county players

Chris Sole will be back in the Scotland side in Amstelveen [Getty Images]

Bowler Chris Sole returns from injury as Scotland name a squad minus most of their county players for this month's T20 Tri-Series against Netherlands and Ireland.

The event in Amstelveen from 18-24 May is designed as a warm-up for the men's T20 World Cup, with the Scots starting their campaign against defending champions England in Barbados on 4 June.

But the squad playing two matches against each of the Netherlands and Ireland and captained by Richie Berrington is likely to be significantly different from the one that flies out to the Caribbean two days later.

One notable absentee from Scotland's last squad is Somerset batter Andrew Umeed, who hit 60 in their draw with Worcestershire this week.

Others who should come into contention for the World Cup are Durham batter Michael Jones, Somerset bowler Josh Davey, Hampshire bowler Brad Wheal and Leicestershire all-rounder Scott Currie.

Scotland squad: Richie Berrington, captain (Clydesdale), Matthew Cross (Heriot’s), Brad Currie (Sussex), Chris Greaves (Grange), Oli Hairs (Watsonian), Jack Jarvis (Grange), Michael Leask (Forfarshire), Gavin Main (Heriot’s), Brandon McMullen (RH Corstorphine), George Munsey (RH Corstorphine), Safyaan Sharif (Perth Doo’cot), Chris Sole (Grange), Charlie Tear (Sussex), Mark Watt (Heriot’s)

T20i Tri-Series schedule (all fixtures in Amstelveen, start times BST)

18 May - Scotland v Netherlands (16:00)

19 May - Ireland v Netherlands (15:00)

20 May - Scotland v Ireland (16:00)

22 May - Scotland v Netherlands (16:00)

23 May - Scotland v Ireland (10:00)

24 May - Ireland v Netherlands (10:00)