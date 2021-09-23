Will Soldier Field play Jump Around after the 3rd quarter on Saturday?

For Wisconsin Badger fans visiting Chicago for Saturday’s showdown between the No. 18-ranked Badgers and No. 12-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, we have an answer about whether Soldier Field will play Jump Around after the 3rd quarter.

According to the Chicago Tribune’s Kori Finley, that answer is yes.

#Wisconsin fans, I have confirmation: "Jump Around" will be played at the end of the 3rd quarter of Saturday's game against #NotreDame at Soldier Field #ShamrockSeries #Chicago pic.twitter.com/U3wa8hi8Cq — Kori Rumore Finley (@rumormill) September 23, 2021

We obviously do not see Jump Around played during Wisconsin’s road games and rarely during their neutral-site contests. But with this being a technical home game for the Badgers, we now have confirmation that Soldier Field will honor Wisconsin’s most famous tradition.

