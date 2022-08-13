The grass at Soldier Field is in rough shape today, just an hour before the Bears’ preseason opener against the Chiefs.

Pictures on social media show the grass with divots and pockmarks, with the field in the kind of condition that often leads players to complain — and sometimes leads to injuries.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos raised the issue of the grass this week, saying after the team practiced at Soldier Field that bad footing was one of the things he routinely has to prepare for because of the poor quality grass.

The Bears are planning to leave Soldier Field and move to the suburbs, where they’ll build their own stadium that likely will have an artificial surface. The grass isn’t the primary reason the Bears are leaving, but it’s among the many issues the Bears have with the city-owned Soldier Field.

Soldier Field grass in rough shape before Bears’ preseason opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk