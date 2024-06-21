Solar park works at Bluenergy Stadium to get under way on 25 June

Construction site for the installation of over 2,400 photovoltaic panels to open on Tuesday

Udinese Calcio and Bluenergy Group are steadily progressing towards the goal of making Bluenergy Stadium the first carbon-neutral ground in Italy. Work will commence on the construction of the solar park on the roof on the stadium at 10:30 CEST on Tuesday 25 June. With the installation of over 2,400 photovoltaic panels, Udinese’s home is set to become one of the most groundbreaking venues in Europe.

The inauguration of the construction site, with the posting of the sign that will definitively mark the start of the works, will take place in front of stadium entrance C3. The managing directors of the two organisations committed to increasing sustainability, Franco Collavino for Udinese Calcio and Davide Villa for Bluenergy Group, will be in attendance.