Solar Bears stun Swamp Rabbits 6-5 in OT thriller

In a pivotal Game 5 showdown Sunday night at the Kia Center, the Orlando Solar Bears beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 6-5 in an overtime thriller.

The Solar Bears now have a 3-2 series lead in this best-of-seven showdown. Game 6 and a Game 7 (if necessary) will be played in Greenville, South Carolina. Game 6 is set for April 30 at 7:00.

In Game 5 Sunday night, the Solar Bears erased a 5-3 deficit to force overtime. Orlando scored with just over three minutes left in the third period to tie the game 5-5.

Brayden Low scored the OT winner for Orlando.

CAN YOU BELIEVE IT ⁉️ BRAYDEN LOW, OT HERO!!!! @ECHL pic.twitter.com/szLf38trut — x - Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) April 29, 2024

Orlando has now won all three of its games in this series in overtime.

