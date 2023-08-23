SOL National high school football preview: Can Central Bucks West build on '22 playoff run?

High school football season is here, so we take a look at the teams in the Suburban One League National Conference.

Abington

Coach: Terence Tolbert (1st season)

Last year’s record: 2-8

Outlook: The Ghosts got off to a 2-1 start a year ago, but then stumbled the rest of the way as they were shut out four times and managed just 46 total points over their final seven games/losses.

Now Tolbert, a 1989 Abington graduate, has taken over the program and he’ll rely heavily on a defense led by stud senior linemen Basil Walter (6-4, 240) and Connor Penderghest (6-4, 210). Both are three-year starters with Penderghest also playing tight end.

Junior John Wright (6-3, 220) also started a year ago along the defensive line and is a solid complement to Walter/Penderghest. Also, keep an eye on sophomore lineman Saadir Wimbush (6-2, 225). Senior Dan Holaman (6-0, 215) will lead the linebacking corps and senior Christian Broome (5-11, 165) brings experience back to the secondary.

Offensively, experienced senior Brooklyn Brown (5-10, 190) should be the feature back along with senior Anthony Pronsati 5-9, 165). Senior Michael Moynihan (6-2, 190) returns at quarterback and will throw to senior Ryan Smith (5-9, 160) and sophomore Antonio Ford (6-5, 200).

Prediction: If the defense plays like expected, the Ghosts can improve on last season and be a middle-of-the-pack team in the conference.

Central Bucks East's Joe Collins (top) and CB South's Collin Goetter are two of the top area wrestlers and offensive linemen.

Central Bucks East

Coach: John Donnelly (24th season)

Last year’s record: 8-3

Outlook: There are plenty of pieces in place for a successful season led by an offensive line that could rival any in the state.

With senior three-year starter Joe Collins (6-3, 295) at guard and all-state senior tight end/linebacker Jack Donnelly (6-2, 235, a University of Pennsylvania commit) in place, plus La Salle High transfer junior Michael Carroll, a 6-5, 295-pound mountain who has already received offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech and others, the Patriots are going to be nasty up front. Senior Dan Reinhardt (5-8, 165) and sophomore Joey Craig (5-9, 165) are the top running backs.

Defensively, the Patriots have to try and replace Ethan Shine (now playing at Robert Morris University), who was a dynamic running back/linebacker and the 2022 Courier Times/Intelligencer Defensive Player of the Year.

Senior linebacker Dan Voglesong (6-0, 195) led CB East in tackles (with 90) a year ago and senior defensive back Dean Blackwell (5-10, 185, 62 tackles as a junior) and senior defensive ends Jake Maggio (6-2, 235) and Reagan McCullough (6-2, 245) all have plenty of experience.

Prediction: This team should be right in the mix for the top spot in the conference and should also be headed to the PIAA District One Class 6A playoffs.

Ten burning football questions: Heading into the 2023 high school season

Central Bucks South

Coach: Tom Hetrick (10th season)

Last year’s record: 7-4

Outlook: The bulk of the Titans’ returners are on the offensive line as three starters from a year ago are back, led by senior Collin Goetter 6-4, 285), a two-time Suburban One League National Conference selection and a Monmouth University commit.

Joining Goetter upfront are senior Rolan Hess (5-10, 220), a three-year starter, and senior tight end Jake Menaker 6-1, 210). Both were all-conference picks a year ago

Senior running backs Corey Moore (5-10, 185) and Anthony Leonardi (5-10, 175), who combined for nearly 900 rushing yards last season, return as does burly fullback/linebacker Sean Moskowitz (6-2, 225), who had a team-best 103 tackles last season and garnered first-team all-conference honors on defense.

Junior newcomer Owen Pinkerton (5-11, 175) looks like he’ll take over at quarterback and his top target will likely be senior receiver/linebacker Jack Mauz (5-8, 150), who had 31 tackles last season.

Senior Nick Esterly (6-2, 255) will again handle both the punting and kicking chores and is coming off a season in which he was named all-conference in both spots.

Prediction: Likely to be a tick below the top teams in the tough SOL National Conference, the Titans still have enough talent to find their way into the PIAA District One Class 6A playoffs.

Central Bucks West lineman Hayden Mulligan goes through a summer drill.

Central Bucks West

Coach: Rob Rowan (6th season)

Last year’s record: 9-5

Outlook: A PIAA District One Class 6A finalist a year ago, the Bucks overcame a 1-3 start on the way to their playoff run.

And, while West did lose some key components from that team to graduation, they have plenty of talent returning led by four-year starting quarterback Ganz Cooper (6-1, 190). Cooper will be the first four-year starter at quarterback in West’s storied history and brings grit, a strong arm and plenty of running ability to the offense. He’s also a hard hitter in the secondary.

Cooper will also have plenty of options to throw to in seniors Conor McFadden (6-0, 175), DJ Vessichelli (5-10, 165), Jaden Barone (5-8, 150) and Jack Williams (6-2, 230).

McFadden, a track and field standout and one of the fastest players in the state, can score from anywhere while Vessichelli, who played just four games a year ago due to injury, and Barone are both also dangerous. McFadden caught 47 passes a year ago, averaging over a whopping 22 yards per reception, with 10 touchdowns. Williams provides a nice target at tight end and is also a dynamic defensive end.

Three-year starter Hayden Mulligan (6-4, 270) anchors both lines and will open holes for senior running back/strong safety Cooper Taylor (6-0, 205) and junior running back/defensive back Ryan Clemens (5-6, 165). Clemens also handles the placekicking chores while senior Matt Cleland (6-1, 185), a rugby standout, is the punter and also plays linebacker.

Prediction: It gets interesting right away for West as the Bucks, ranked No. 8 in the state in PennLive’s preseason poll, host No. 3 Garnet Valley in a rematch of last season’s district final that the Jaguars won 35-7. Expectations are high in Doylestown, and they should be. This team is more than capable of making another deep playoff run and will be looking for West’s first district title since 2000.

Check out our top football players: The top 105 Bucks, Eastern Montco returning players for 2023

Neshaminy

Coach: Steve Wilmot (9th season)

Last year's record: 4-6

Outlook: Neshaminy returns 13 starters from the 2022 squad — seven on offense and six on defense — which is a good sign at Heartbreak Ridge.

Senior two-way tackle Charles Soska (6-4, 280) should anchor the offensive line. Senior tackle James Glessner (6-5, 260) and junior center Kyler Nelson (6-1, 265) are also back on the line, as are senior quarterback Colin Baker (6-0, 165), senior running back Travis Lavelah (5-8, 181), senior receiver John Morris (5-7, 156) and junior receiver Cole Tarapchak (5-10, 159). Baker completed 95 passes for 1,128 yards a year ago, while Lavelah had 27 catches for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Jullian Hammond (5-7, 177) and junior tight end Connor Frederick (6-1, 206) are among the essential newcomers.

Pennsbury's Nathan Beighley stiff-arms Neshaminy's Kyler Nelson during the Falcons' 2022 victory.

Senior free safety Demacio Cooper (6-3, 179) registered 60 tackles last fall, with senior inside linebacker Colton Clee (5-11, 203) adding 43, five of them for loss, and cornerback Lavelah contributing a team-high three interceptions. Senior end Kieran Reardon (6-0, 227), senior linebackers Jared Molle (5-11, 170) and Collin Giambrone (6-1, 209) and senior defensive backs Liam Cothrey (5-11, 170) and Doyle Swartz (5-8, 169) also have experience, with senior end Matt DiSantis (6-2, 196) expected to handle increased responsibilities. Linebacker is probably the strongest position.

Junior kicker Kaden Nicastro (5-10, 160) will also punt this fall.

Prediction: Neshaminy started 4-2 in '22, only to drop its final four against top competition. The schedule is set up similarly, but an experienced roster could/should produce a winning record.

North Penn

Coach: Dick Beck (22nd season)

Last year's record: 6-6

Outlook: The 14th-seeded Knights qualified for the District One Class 6A playoffs with a 5-5 regular season record in 2022, then upended No. 3 Pennsbury in the first round before falling to district finalist Central Bucks West, 44-35.

Three-year starter Amir Major, a 5-10, 195-pound running back/linebacker, contributed 731 rushing yards on 116 carries with five touchdowns a year ago, while senior receiver Rashad McNeil (6-3, 175) is coming off of a season in which he had 30 catches for 589 yards and five scores. Sophomore quarterback Matt Bucksar (6-0, 185) takes over for standout Ryan Zeltt (now at Millersville) and has been impressive so far. Other offensive players to watch include senior lineman Aiden Quallet (5-11, 240), senior tight end Connor Adams (6-3, 200) and junior running back/defensive back Chris Suggs (5-9, 160).

North Penn head coach Dick Beck addresses his team after a loss to Central Bucks West in the 2022 PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

On defense, senior linemen Dillon Hastings (5-10, 205), Quallet and Adams are returning starters, along with senior Michael Cliver (5-10, 175) in the secondary. Junior linebacker Aidan Eves (6-2, 220), who also is in the tight end mix, is among those expected to play bigger roles this fall.

Third-year player Ryan Bocklet, a 6-1, 195-pound junior, is a reliable kicker with excellent range on field goals.

Prediction: An improved defense would give the Knights a better chance to go deeper in the playoffs, which has been a regular occurrence under Beck, who has 218 wins in 21 seasons at North Penn. A difficult non-conference schedule seems to prepare the Knights well for the postseason, which should be the case again this fall.

First-year Pennridge coach Kyle Beller (right of can) intently watches a practice drill.

Pennridge

Coach: Kyle Beller (1st season)

Last year's record: 2-9

Outlook: The Rams struggled in 2022, going 1-6 in the SOL National. The high-energy Boller brings a new approach and some optimism to the Perkasie school.

Sophomore Noah Keating (6-2, 180) and junior Pat Burdick (6-0, 165) are splitting repetitions at quarterback, with senior Joe Gregoire (6-2, 170) and junior Chase Marshall (5-11, 160) among those in the receiver mix. Senior Sam Mueller (5-11, 225) and junior Andrew Vollberg (6-0, 240) have the most experience on the offensive line, with senior Nick Stolarski (6-0, 210) at tight end. Senior Jack Walker (5-11, 200) and others are vying for time at running back after the graduation of speedy Brennan Fisher (now at Army).

Senior Chase Washington (5-10, 225) and Mueller return on the defensive line, Walker and junior Trevor Fuhs (5-10, 205) are back at linebacker, as are senior Sam Kuhns (6-0, 160) and Marshall in the secondary. Some sophomores could get on the field, too.

With more experience on defense, that side of the ball could be an early-season strength for Pennridge, which opens at Downingtown East and then home against Souderton. Boller and his staff are considering numerous two-way players, as well as looking at guys at multiple positions.

Prediction: The SOL National is likely to be formidable once again. Pennridge should move up in the standings, but is probably not yet at the level of the top-tier teams.

Pennsbury

Coach: Galen Snyder (2nd season; was also the head coach from 2002-15)

Last year's record: 9-2

Outlook: The Falcons won the SOL National Conference in Galen Snyder's return as head coach last year despite beginning the campaign with a 16-game losing streak. Pennsbury must replace a strong graduating class, highlighted by 2,000-yard running back G Mulbah, but there is talent on the roster.

Senior Nathan Beighley, who accumulated 774 yards from scrimmage in 2022 and scored six touchdowns, is moving from running back to quarterback, replacing Shane McGurrin. Linemen Rocco May (6-2, 290, junior) and senior Chris Rausch (6-1, 250) and senior tight end CJ Wisor (6-0, 200) also return as offensive starters.

Pennsbury's CJ Wisor participates in a practice drill.

On defense, Pennsbury has five starters back in senior tackle Ben Primich (5-10, 190), junior ends Chris Karamis (6-2, 210) and Walker Murray (6-1, 215), plus senior defensive back Eric David (6-0, 185) and Beighley, who had three interceptions a year ago (one of which he returned for a touchdown). Seniors Aidan Parker (6-1, 180) and Noah Rice (5-11, 175) are moving into secondary roles, while senior Shawn Seacrest (5-9, 170) is assuming an outside linebacker spot.

Snyder is relying on the defense to be stellar, especially at the outset of the season with so many new faces on the offensive side of the ball.

Prediction: Pennsbury could be in the mix for the conference title if everything falls into place. Getting to play its home games at a renovated Falcon Field after using Harry S. Truman for three contests a year ago is thoroughly appreciated.

Our preseason football all-stars: Check out our high school football first-team all-stars

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol; Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: High School Football previews: Suburban One League National Conference