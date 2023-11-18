Soggy weekend in store for B.C. thanks to classic, rainy pattern

A more typical November weekend is expected across B.C., meaning you'll need to have the umbrellas on standby.

A low-pressure system will bring widespread rain to B.C.'s South Coast region this weekend, followed by a colder pattern expected as we head into next week.

Saturday

Although dry conditions will start the day on Saturday, the same can't be said as the day wears on and a low-pressure system approaches the coast.

During the late morning hours, rain will start for the west coast of Vancouver Island, especially for places like Tofino. Showers spread east from there and by later Saturday afternoon, the chance for showers increases for the Lower Mainland and the South Coast.

Baron - BC Saturday precip - Nov16.jpg

The more widespread rain won't start until the evening hours, continuing through the overnight, as well.

In all, between 10-20 mm of rain is forecast for Metro Vancouver, with up to 30 mm possible for west Vancouver Island. Meanwhile, Victoria will likely see around 10 mm.

Baron - BC rain totals - Nov16.jpg

Sunday

On Sunday, scattered rain showers will linger for parts of the south and central coast before tapering through the afternoon.

That moisture then moves into the Interior and the Rockies, where there's the potential for about 5 cm of snow to accumulate.

A colder pattern is expected for next week, especially for northern areas, but then trending milder again for the end of November. A drier than normal pattern will dominate through the end of November, as well, but this is the wettest time of the year, so a system or two are still possible to move through even in a drier pattern.

Thumbnail image courtesy: Etienne Girardet/Unsplash.