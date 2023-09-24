Soggy Sadness: Harsh takeaways as Penn State blanks Iowa

Well, that was ugly.

What an awful, putrid, stinky performance tonight was. In a way, it matched the weather. It wasn’t enjoyable. Unless you were a Penn State fan, there was no enjoyment in this game or the weather.

The Iowa Hawkeyes laid an egg on prime-time television, led by the inept offense at the hands of offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and a lack of creativity, adjustments, or changes to try and succeed. Despite the weather as some may say, it actually rained on Penn State as well, yet their offense produced.

Tonight was a culmination of poor playcalling and bad offensive line play leading to a defense being put on the field way too much, all of it on display for America to see. It has reached a point where changes must be made as discussed in the takeaways.

Here are the five main takeaways from Iowa’s loss to Penn State.

The front seven is top notch

Can someone help these guys out? Just once? Please? My goodness. Let’s start with the silver lining. Ethan Hurkett, Logan Lee, Joe Evans, Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson, and many more ball out every week. This group is elite. Disregarding what the ending numbers say, this unit is so talented.

When the game was within reach, Penn State’s first 10 points came from an Iowa fumble and a punt bouncing off Hawkeye gunner Brenden Deasfernandes. This defense was otherwise lights out during the first half. Until the backups went in, Iowa was allowing 3.2 yards per rush to arguably the best backfield in the Big Ten.

The second half is a bit misleading as Iowa’s offense was a constant three-and-out, which in turn caused this unit to be exhausted. Pinning anything beyond halftime on them is unfair.

The lack of WR usage is concerning

Over halfway through the third quarter, Iowa’s receiving group had one reception for four yards. It is inexcusable. The weather existed for both teams. Penn State didn’t have an issue getting the ball to their receivers.

This isn’t a talent issue, either. This is a scheme, playcalling, and Brian Ferentz issue. The lack of schemed plays and utilizing his talent outside is baffling. This isn’t a new thing, either. This is a trend. Iowa’s wide receivers had just 12 receptions coming into the game. That is abysmal playcalling.

Not utilizing an entire group of skill players is simply unforgivable and if Iowa’s offense wants to find success the rest of the season, they have to manufacture ways to get their wide receivers the ball just like every other team in America does.

Iowa's offensive line is a serious problem

The offensive line is a problem. They are an issue. Plain and simple.

Sure, they ran for 254 yards against Western Michigan. So would 120 other teams in college football. That wasn’t the fix that the box score may have led some to believe. This unit has major, glaring issues, and it has handcuffed this team completely.

The run game had 18 yards at the end of the fourth quarter on 10 carries. Cade McNamara was under constant duress all night trying to throw the ball. There is no push, no threat to run the ball, and no lanes for backs to go through. Either the scheme and coaching are simply not getting it done, or there are changes to be made.

Iowa, Beth Goetz must move on from Brian Ferentz

Entering the fourth quarter, Drew Allar had 24 completions. Iowa had run 25 plays. I mean, what are we doing here? Is this a serious offense? Brian Ferentz was completely content calling an inept series of plays over and over again.

Iowa’s one drive that saw success in the first quarter saw some motion and uniquely designed ways to get Erick All, one of Iowa’s most athletic targets, the ball. Aside from that, Iowa slammed the ball into a brick wall and punted, hanging their defense out to dry. Iowa had two first downs the entire night until the backups went in. How is this acceptable?

Brian Ferentz called a game that was incapable of success, didn’t give his offense proper chances to succeed, and left his defense out there to dry despite them pouring their hearts out.

Changes must be made. At what point is the final straw reached? If Beth Goetz made the move that has become inevitable, Iowa fans may host a parade for her.

While the moment is grim, one move can solve a lot

Just as we started, let’s end with a silver lining, if there even is one to be found. This was ugly. No doubt about it. But, it was against a team that many have picked as College Football Playoff contenders. Still, it may just be ugly enough to be a cause for change.

The game was 10-0 at halftime solely due to two turnovers. This game was within reach but the dam can only hold so long. Fortunately, this game has a lesser influence on the Big Ten West race. It is still within reach. If Iowa can get capable playcalling from an offensive coordinator, the talent is there to win the Big Ten West and achieve their goals.

Iowa sits at 3-1 with everything they want still right in front of them. Flush the tape of tonight, move on from this game and other previously mentioned items, and remember that you control your destiny.

