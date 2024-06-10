Sofyan Arambat keen to continue ‘adventure’ with the Reds

Sofyan Amrabat wants to stay in the Premier League but, more importantly, he wants to remain at Manchester United rather than return to Fiorentina.

The Moroccan midfielder struggled to have an impact for much of the season, although he turned things around towards the end of the season when Erik ten Hag decided to play him in his preferred role as a No.6.

United have the option to sign Amrabat permanently, while former United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recommended AC Milan to sign the midfielder.

Monday’s edition of Corriere dello Sport (H/t Sport Witness) reports Amrabat himself wants to remain at Old Trafford next season, and is keen to continue his ‘adventure’ with the Reds.

Unfortunately for Amrabat, the feeling is not mutual, so it looks like he’s going back to Fiorentina. The Serie A side wants to sell him and has started talks with Turkish giants Galatasaray.

With one year left on his contract at Fiorentina, it is their last chance to cash in on a player they value at around €20million.

